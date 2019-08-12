Home Cities Chennai

45,000 streets in Chennai to get Rain Water Harvesting structures

According to Corporation commissioner G Prakash, the civic body will deploy 200 teams and commence the project without disrupting traffic.

Published: 12th August 2019 07:44 AM  |   Last Updated: 12th August 2019 07:44 AM   |  A+A-

Rainwater harvesting

Representational images

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Aafter reeling under a six-month dry spell, thunderstorms and showers recently brought respite to a parched Chennai. Since then, the city has been receiving intermittent showers across different neighbourhoods, paving way for both the Corporation and residents to harvest rainwater.  

Tapping this, several Rain Water Harvesting (RWH) structures are being installed across the city. In the wake of this initiative, the city Commissioner G Prakash instructed Corporation officials on Saturday, “Installing Rain Water Harvesting (RWH) structures in the 45,000 streets under the city Corporation must take place without disturbance to traffic in those areas.”

According to the most recent data available with the city Corporation, a total of 2,12,468 properties were inspected in all the zones to check the condition and availability of RWH structures. Of these, 1,15,779 properties were found to have harvesting structures in good condition whereas 34,538 needed improvement and 62,151 properties did not have a structure in place for rainwater harvesting.

A team of Corporation and Metro Water staff, each comprising a sanitary inspector, tax collector, metro water depot manager, Corporation and Metro Water assistant engineers and a junior engineer had started inspection of rainwater harvesting structures across all 15 zones in the city in July.

Two hundred such teams - one for each ward - have been deployed with the target of ensuring at least two lakh properties have a functioning rainwater harvesting system before the onset of monsoons this year. In addition, the team also inspected 188 community wells that are currently unused. Renovation of these wells is to be carried out jointly by the city Corporation and the Chennai Metro Water Supply and Sewerage Board (CMWSSB).

Residents who are looking to construct RWH structures in their houses may contact Corporation’s toll-free 1913 helpline for guidance. The Corporation will also connect residents to contractors in their respective localities, if necessary. Apartments may look at a system that drains the rainwater to a sump which is in turn connected to a recharge well. In informal settlements, where space may often be a constraint, community wells are to be set up wherever there may be space, including on roads.

Citizen matters

  • Apartments may look at a system that drains the rainwater to a sump which is in turn connected to a recharge well. In informal settlements, where space may be a constraint, community wells are to be set up wherever there may by space.
  • A team of Corporation and Metro Water staff, each comprising a sanitary inspector, tax collector, metro water depot manager, Corporation and metro water assistant engineers and a junior engineer, had started inspection of rainwater harvesting structures across all 15 zones in the city in July.
Stay up to date on all the latest Chennai news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Chennai Corporation Chennai Rain Water Harvesting Chennai rains Chennai water scarcity Chennai sewerage
India Matters
The devastated spot at Puthumala in Wayanad where a post office, temple, mosque and a few houses were washed away in a major landslide | T P Sooraj
Kerala floods: A village stood in Wayanad once before rains inundated it
Former Congress president Rahul Gandhi (File Photo | EPS)
Shows what years of RSS training does to mind: Rahul slams Haryana CM's Kashmiri girl remark
Members of DMK were in jubliant mood after the results of Vellore parliment election results came out on Friday afternoon. | (R Satish Babu | EPS)
Vellore Lok Sabha election: Close win a reality check on DMK leadership?
Nawaz Sharif (Photo | PTI)
Nawaz Sharif continues to have AC, heater and TV in prison

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Screen grab of CCTV footage of the the couple fighting off the robbers | Express
WATCH: Elderly couple fights off masked robbers with slippers, chairs and stools
A vendor pushes his cart as security personnel guard in a street on the seventh day of curfew in Srinagar Sunday Aug. 11 2019. (Photo | PTI)
Kashmir: Mudasir Ahmad's 'Lone'ly wedding
Gallery
Eid-al-Adha means 'Feast of the Sacrifice' or Eid Qurban also called the 'Festival of the Sacrifice', honours the willingness of Ibrahim to sacrifice his son as an act of obedience to God's command. (Photo | R.Satish Babu/EPS)
Eid al-Adha: Emotions galore as India celebrates Bakrid!
Having earned the distinction of being the longest-serving Congress president, Sonia Gandhi is once again at the helm to steer her party out of troubled waters. (Photo | AICC Twitter)
Indian National Congress' saviour-in-chief Sonia Gandhi returns to party helm
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp