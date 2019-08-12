Aadi monsoon festival and Bakr Eid wave go together in Chennai

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: The Aadi monsoon festival, a time of revelry and divine celebrations, is being commemorated across the city with a myriad of rituals and pujas. Alongside, with Eid al-Adha/Bakr Id today, the MKB Nagar shandy in Vyasarpadi and the sandhai in Madhavaram witnessed people buying goats for the festival. Despite being priced anywhere between Rs 12,000 to Rs 35,000, customers from Andhra Pradesh, Thirunelveli, Madurai, and Dindigul have been flocking the markets, giving brisk sales to the vendors.