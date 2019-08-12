An introduction to Malaysian cinema in the heart of Chennai

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: The Indo Cine Appreciation Foundation in association with the Consulate General of Malaysia, Chennai is organising a three-day Malaysian Film Festival from today at the Alliance Française of Madras.

The festival will be inaugurated at 6 pm at the venue by Saravanan Karathihayan, Consul General of Malaysia for South India, Consulate General of Malaysia, Chennai. Logi Dhasan Thanaraj, deputy director (South India & Sri Lanka) – Malaysia Tourism Promotion Board; Katragadda Prasad, president – South Indian Film Chamber of Commerce; MC Kavitha, marketing manager (South India & Sri Lanka) – Malaysia Tourism Promotion Board; and Sivan Kannan, president – ICAF, will be the distinguished guests at the inauguration.

The film festival kicks off with the screening of Kuttram Seiyel at 6.15 pm. It is a Tamil crime action film from Malaysia. The film traces the story of a police officer who is determined to take down an infamous gangster in the city, while two groups of college students begin researching the case.

Jhangri will be screened on Tuesday. The movie is a story about Vikran trying to win Jaanu’s heart, with whom he was supposed to have an arranged marriage, but got rejected due to an unknown reason. What follows is his journey to find the reason for rejection and the subsequent twists and turns that he undergoes to win his lady love.

The film festival concludes on Wednesday with the screening of Vennira Iravugal which is the story about a rich, seemingly irresponsible senior university student, Ramesh. Shot on the campus of the Universiti Sains Malaysia in Penang, it depicts Ramesh and his sidekick’s brash ways while they rag junior female students until he meets the fresher Megala who changes his attitude towards life.

The films will be screened from 6 pm at Alliance Française. Entry is free.

For details, contact 28212652.