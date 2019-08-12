Home Cities Chennai

An introduction to Malaysian cinema in the heart of Chennai

Kuttram Seiyel, Jhangri and Vennira Iravugal are some of the movies that will be screened at the three-day Malaysian Film Festival.

Published: 12th August 2019 08:15 AM  |   Last Updated: 12th August 2019 08:15 AM   |  A+A-

Malaysian Tamil movies

Malaysian Tamil movies

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: The Indo Cine Appreciation Foundation in association with the Consulate General of Malaysia, Chennai is organising a three-day Malaysian Film Festival from today at the Alliance Française of Madras.

The festival will be inaugurated at 6 pm at the venue by Saravanan Karathihayan, Consul General of Malaysia for South India, Consulate General of Malaysia, Chennai. Logi Dhasan Thanaraj, deputy director (South India & Sri Lanka) – Malaysia Tourism Promotion Board; Katragadda Prasad, president – South Indian Film Chamber of Commerce; MC Kavitha, marketing manager (South India & Sri Lanka) – Malaysia Tourism Promotion Board; and Sivan Kannan, president – ICAF, will be the distinguished guests at the inauguration.

The film festival kicks off with the screening of Kuttram Seiyel at 6.15 pm. It is a Tamil crime action film from Malaysia. The film traces the story of a police officer who is determined to take down an infamous gangster in the city, while two groups of college students begin researching the case.

Jhangri will be screened on Tuesday. The movie is a story about Vikran trying to win Jaanu’s heart, with whom he was supposed to have an arranged marriage, but got rejected due to an unknown reason. What follows is his journey to find the reason for rejection and the subsequent twists and turns that he undergoes to win his lady love.

The film festival concludes on Wednesday with the screening of Vennira Iravugal which is the story about a rich, seemingly irresponsible senior university student, Ramesh. Shot on the campus of the Universiti Sains Malaysia in Penang, it depicts Ramesh and his sidekick’s brash ways while they rag junior female students until he meets the fresher Megala who changes his attitude towards life.

The films will be screened from 6 pm at Alliance Française. Entry is free.
For details, contact 28212652.

Stay up to date on all the latest Chennai news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Indo Cine Appreciation Foundation Chennai Malaysian Film Festival Alliance Française of Madras Malaysian Tamil movies Malaysia Tourism Promotion Board
India Matters
The devastated spot at Puthumala in Wayanad where a post office, temple, mosque and a few houses were washed away in a major landslide | T P Sooraj
Kerala floods: A village stood in Wayanad once before rains inundated it
Former Congress president Rahul Gandhi (File Photo | EPS)
Shows what years of RSS training does to mind: Rahul slams Haryana CM's Kashmiri girl remark
Members of DMK were in jubliant mood after the results of Vellore parliment election results came out on Friday afternoon. | (R Satish Babu | EPS)
Vellore Lok Sabha election: Close win a reality check on DMK leadership?
Nawaz Sharif (Photo | PTI)
Nawaz Sharif continues to have AC, heater and TV in prison

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Screen grab of CCTV footage of the the couple fighting off the robbers | Express
WATCH: Elderly couple fights off masked robbers with slippers, chairs and stools
A vendor pushes his cart as security personnel guard in a street on the seventh day of curfew in Srinagar Sunday Aug. 11 2019. (Photo | PTI)
Kashmir: Mudasir Ahmad's 'Lone'ly wedding
Gallery
Eid-al-Adha means 'Feast of the Sacrifice' or Eid Qurban also called the 'Festival of the Sacrifice', honours the willingness of Ibrahim to sacrifice his son as an act of obedience to God's command. (Photo | R.Satish Babu/EPS)
Eid al-Adha: Emotions galore as India celebrates Bakrid!
Having earned the distinction of being the longest-serving Congress president, Sonia Gandhi is once again at the helm to steer her party out of troubled waters. (Photo | AICC Twitter)
Indian National Congress' saviour-in-chief Sonia Gandhi returns to party helm
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp