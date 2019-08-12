Businessman robbed of Rs 1 lakh at knifepoint in Chennai

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Puzhal police have launched a hunt for a trio who kidnapped a businessman in his car at knife-point to Gummidipoondi and robbed him of cash on Saturday night.The 49-year-old victim Krishnan, of Vanagaram, who runs an automobile manufacturing unit near Red Hills, was returning home in his car on Saturday night when he was intercepted by a bike-borne trio near flyover at Puzhal.

They told him that he had hit a one-year-child who was playing on the road and made him sit in the rear seat of the car to take him to the accident spot. Two of them got into the car. One threatened Krishnan with a knife and demanded valuables and the other was at the wheel. The victim agreed to part with Rs 1 lakh, and the duo got down from the car at Gummidipoondi after getting the sum and escaped, a police officer said.

Based on a complaint, police have registered a case and have launched a hunt for the gang using CCTV footage.