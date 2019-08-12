Home Cities Chennai

Chennai couple kill themselves while in police vehicle

The victims, who were in an extramarital affair, had a missing complaint lodged against them by their families.

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: A man and a woman who were in an extramarital affair allegedly killed themselves by consuming poison after the police caught them on Saturday night. The victims were identified as R Jayakumar (42) and G Kavitha Mani (33), both natives of Puliampatti village in Erode district. The police said, “Jayakumar and Kavitha Mani were working together in a textile company near their village. While both of them are separately married and have children, they had been in love for over two years.”

On July 22 the duo, who went to the company,  did not return home. Their families lodged missing complaints with the Nambiyur police. The police investigation pointed that the duo had boarded a train to Chennai. “They were staying in a lodge at Nerkundram and Jayakumar had been recently employed in a restaurant. With the mobile number we tracked him and took him to the CMBT police station for enquiry. With Jayakumar’s help we nabbed Kavitha Mani from the Koyambedu bus stand,” said a police officer.

While they were travelling in the police vehicle to their native place, they consumed poison which they had kept hidden. They were rushed to the Rajiv Gandhi Government General Hospital where they died on Sunday morning. The CMBT police have filed a case and a probe is on.

Assistance for those having suicidal thoughts is available on State health helpline 104 and Sneha’s helpline (044-24640050).

