Chennai: Inebriated man kills girlfriend, arrested

CHENNAI: A 30-year-old man, who allegedly murdered his girl friend in an inebriated condition, was arrested on Sunday.According to police, Veerasamy (30) and Mohana (28), who had been in a relationship for the past three years, came to Chennai on Friday.

They were staying at a lodge in Periamet near the Central railway station. “On Saturday evening, Veerasamy was drunk and picked a quarrel with Mohana over some issues. In a fit of rage, he strangled Mohana with her saree and hanged her from the ceiling,” said a police officer.

On information, the police rushed to the spot and sent the body to the Rajiv Gandhi Government Hospital for postmortem. The Periamet police registered a case and arrested Veerasamy at Thiruvotriyur railway station on Sunday morning. He was remanded in judicial custody.