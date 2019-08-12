Chennai's Royapuram Corporation park in a state of neglect

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: It’s been a month since the compound wall of the Corporation park-cum-composting yard in Royapuram collapsed due to heavy rains. Yet, no steps have been taken to repair it. As blocks of the broken wall have fallen on the walker’s pathway, it has made it inconvenient for regular wayfarers to commute.

Recalling the incident, vendors near the park located at Old Jail Road in Royapuram said that due to heavy rains in July, a 15-feet tree fell on the compound wall leading to its collapse. ‘‘It took the Corporation about a week to remove the tree from the place. Then, they just left the place in neglect,’’ said S Muthu, an automobile parts dealer in the neighbourhood.

When Express visited the spot, it was observed that though the wall wasn’t repaired, every day, composting had been happening. Dry cocopeat was laid for drying while the ring-compost containers were filled with bio-waste. The yard has one mulch pit and two ring-compost containers.

‘‘The Corporation workers come every day to maintain the composting yard but are just unmindful of the broken wall,’’ said Muthu. He added that since the wall was broken, stray animals — mainly dogs and cows found it easy to enter into the yard to nibble the garbage. Lakshmi K, who lives in Old Jail Road said only five to ten people used the park for walking, but since it became a composting yard, hardly anyone steps into it.

When contacted by Express, a Corporation official said that the work on reconstructing the wall was already going on. ‘‘Only recently we were able to remove the tree completely. As of now, it is only used as a composting yard and the wall will be rebuilt soon,’’ said the official.