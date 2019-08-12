Home Cities Chennai

Chennai's Royapuram Corporation park in a state of neglect

As blocks of the broken wall have fallen on the walker’s pathway in the Corporation park-cum-composting yard, it has made it inconvenient for regular wayfarers to commute.

Published: 12th August 2019 08:00 AM  |   Last Updated: 12th August 2019 08:00 AM   |  A+A-

In July, a 15-feet tree fell on the compound leading to the wall’s collapse

In July, a 15-feet tree fell on the compound leading to the wall’s collapse

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: It’s been a month since the compound wall of the Corporation park-cum-composting yard in Royapuram collapsed due to heavy rains. Yet, no steps have been taken to repair it. As blocks of the broken wall have fallen on the walker’s pathway, it has made it inconvenient for regular wayfarers to commute.

Recalling the incident, vendors near the park located at Old Jail Road in Royapuram said that due to heavy rains in July, a 15-feet tree fell on the compound wall leading to its collapse. ‘‘It took the Corporation about a week to remove the tree from the place. Then, they just left the place in neglect,’’ said S Muthu, an automobile parts dealer in the neighbourhood.

When Express visited the spot, it was observed that though the wall wasn’t repaired, every day, composting had been happening. Dry cocopeat was laid for drying while the ring-compost containers were filled with bio-waste. The yard has one mulch pit and two ring-compost containers.

‘‘The Corporation workers come every day to maintain the composting yard but are just unmindful of the broken wall,’’ said Muthu. He added that since the wall was broken, stray animals — mainly dogs and cows found it easy to enter into the yard to nibble the garbage. Lakshmi K, who lives in Old Jail Road said only five to ten people used the park for walking, but since it became a composting yard, hardly anyone steps into it.

When contacted by Express, a Corporation official said that the work on reconstructing the wall was already going on. ‘‘Only recently we were able to remove the tree completely. As of now, it is only used as a composting yard and the wall will be rebuilt soon,’’ said the official.

Stay up to date on all the latest Chennai news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Royapuram Corporation park Royapuram park neglected Chennai Corporation park Chennai park neglected
India Matters
The devastated spot at Puthumala in Wayanad where a post office, temple, mosque and a few houses were washed away in a major landslide | T P Sooraj
Kerala floods: A village stood in Wayanad once before rains inundated it
Former Congress president Rahul Gandhi (File Photo | EPS)
Shows what years of RSS training does to mind: Rahul slams Haryana CM's Kashmiri girl remark
Members of DMK were in jubliant mood after the results of Vellore parliment election results came out on Friday afternoon. | (R Satish Babu | EPS)
Vellore Lok Sabha election: Close win a reality check on DMK leadership?
Nawaz Sharif (Photo | PTI)
Nawaz Sharif continues to have AC, heater and TV in prison

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Screen grab of CCTV footage of the the couple fighting off the robbers | Express
WATCH: Elderly couple fights off masked robbers with slippers, chairs and stools
A vendor pushes his cart as security personnel guard in a street on the seventh day of curfew in Srinagar Sunday Aug. 11 2019. (Photo | PTI)
Kashmir: Mudasir Ahmad's 'Lone'ly wedding
Gallery
Eid-al-Adha means 'Feast of the Sacrifice' or Eid Qurban also called the 'Festival of the Sacrifice', honours the willingness of Ibrahim to sacrifice his son as an act of obedience to God's command. (Photo | R.Satish Babu/EPS)
Eid al-Adha: Emotions galore as India celebrates Bakrid!
Having earned the distinction of being the longest-serving Congress president, Sonia Gandhi is once again at the helm to steer her party out of troubled waters. (Photo | AICC Twitter)
Indian National Congress' saviour-in-chief Sonia Gandhi returns to party helm
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp