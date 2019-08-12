Paddling for a plastic-free ocean from Puducherry to Chennai

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: A group of 15 people will be paddling their way from Puducherry beach to Kovalam in a bid to raise awareness about doing away with plastics and the need for a clean, plastic-free ocean that allows marine life to thrive. Participants will also be picking up trash along the way as part of an ocean clean-up.

The ‘Stand Up Paddle Rally’ was flagged off early on Sunday morning by Puducherry governor Kiran Bedi. The 120-kilometre rally was organised by the Covelong Point Surfing School, Kovalam, with the support of the Tamil Nadu Coastal Security Group and was sponsored by the TT Group.

“Fifteen surfers including two girls, participated in the rally,” said Moorthy Megavan, co-founder, Covelong Point Surfing School. “Eight of the participants are from Kovalam village while the others are from Chennai and are aged between 18-45. The participants are expected to reach Kovalam by today evening. They will only be stopping at night at a village to rest. The purpose of this rally is to raise awareness against the use of plastics as it is destroying marine life and is affecting fishing. We hope that this will help people understand the importance of keeping the ocean clean.”

He said that Kiran Bedi was keen to have the organisers involve children, especially, from fishermen community in surfing, and to organise for a surfing session in Puducherry next Sunday. He said she emphasised the need for a separate school of surfing in Puducherry that would train children in surfing and other water sports.