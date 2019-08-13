Home Cities Chennai

A ramp for the adopted ‘desi’ pooches

This Independence Day will be extra special for dog lovers and enthusiasts to celebrate by spending time with their four-legged friends.

Published: 13th August 2019 06:34 AM  |   Last Updated: 13th August 2019 06:34 AM   |  A+A-

By Vaishali Vijaykumar
Express News Service

CHENNAI: This Independence Day will be extra special for dog lovers and enthusiasts to celebrate by spending time with their four-legged friends. The Blue Cross of India will be having its signature annual event — The Great Indian Dog Show 2019 at Phoenix MarketCity mall. The first edition goes back to 1984 at Congress Grounds in Teynampet. It was called The Well Dog Show. The organisation has evolved and come a long way with multiple editions.

“The event aims to promote awareness on adoption of Indian dogs. Raising an indie is as good or even better than a pedigree. Over the past 15 years, the number of people opting for foreign breeds and hybrid has increased exponentially due to various reasons. However, breeding is not a legalised concept. As a result of backyard breeding, dogs are born with defects and struggle through their lives. This is also a kind of cruelty. Having a show at the mall would highlight this problem by giving us visibility,” said Arpitha Rao, manager communication, Blue Cross Of India.

The evening will have a dog show where our canine companions will ace the ramp with their owners. They will be judged based on 30 categories. Waggiest tail, whackiest name, and coolest costume are some of the titles to be won. The jury comprises a celebrity, veterinary expert, and governing body member from BCI. An adoption drive will also be held where abandoned or orphaned puppies, kittens, and dogs will get a chance to find their home. This year, more than 100 rescued dogs are expected to participate. Around 250 dogs, both homeless and orphaned, and 100 kittens will be kept for adoption drive.

“We come across a husky or a Saint Bernard going for a walk with the owner in the hot sun. These dogs thrive only in cold conditions, are extremely high maintenance and prone to heat strokes and infections. They get abandoned over time. On the contrary, indie breeds adapt to climatic conditions, are easy to groom and suitable to all kinds of diets,” said Arpitha.

One can find rescued and wounded pooches limping around the stage dolled up in a colourful outfit and funky accessories. It’s a free event and on the spot registration is open for participants with rescued dogs. There will be stalls for pets accessories and pet foods.

(The Great Indian Dog Show is on August 15 at Phoenix MarketCity from 4 pm to 7.30 pm)

Stay up to date on all the latest Chennai news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
India Matters
The devastated spot at Puthumala in Wayanad where a post office, temple, mosque and a few houses were washed away in a major landslide | T P Sooraj
Kerala floods: A village stood in Wayanad once before rains inundated it
Former Congress president Rahul Gandhi (File Photo | EPS)
Shows what years of RSS training does to mind: Rahul slams Haryana CM's Kashmiri girl remark
Members of DMK were in jubliant mood after the results of Vellore parliment election results came out on Friday afternoon. | (R Satish Babu | EPS)
Vellore Lok Sabha election: Close win a reality check on DMK leadership?
Nawaz Sharif (Photo | PTI)
Nawaz Sharif continues to have AC, heater and TV in prison

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
A Kashmiri woman breaks down after listening to a fellow Kashmiri narrating memories of past Eid in the Valley. Kashmiris living in Delhi gathered at Jantar Mantar on Monday to observe Eid al-Adha. (Photo | Parveen Negi)
How does Eid away from home feel? Kashmiris answer..
Karnataka Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa visited the flood-affected areas of Shimoga town (Photo | Twitter/ CM of Karnataka)
Karnataka Floods: CM Yediyurappa asks Centre to release Rs 10000 crore immediately
Gallery
Eid-al-Adha means 'Feast of the Sacrifice' or Eid Qurban also called the 'Festival of the Sacrifice', honours the willingness of Ibrahim to sacrifice his son as an act of obedience to God's command. (Photo | R.Satish Babu/EPS)
Eid al-Adha: Emotions galore as India celebrates Bakrid!
Having earned the distinction of being the longest-serving Congress president, Sonia Gandhi is once again at the helm to steer her party out of troubled waters. (Photo | AICC Twitter)
Indian National Congress' saviour-in-chief Sonia Gandhi returns to party helm
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp