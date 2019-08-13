A ramp for the adopted ‘desi’ pooches

Vaishali Vijaykumar By

Express News Service

CHENNAI: This Independence Day will be extra special for dog lovers and enthusiasts to celebrate by spending time with their four-legged friends. The Blue Cross of India will be having its signature annual event — The Great Indian Dog Show 2019 at Phoenix MarketCity mall. The first edition goes back to 1984 at Congress Grounds in Teynampet. It was called The Well Dog Show. The organisation has evolved and come a long way with multiple editions.

“The event aims to promote awareness on adoption of Indian dogs. Raising an indie is as good or even better than a pedigree. Over the past 15 years, the number of people opting for foreign breeds and hybrid has increased exponentially due to various reasons. However, breeding is not a legalised concept. As a result of backyard breeding, dogs are born with defects and struggle through their lives. This is also a kind of cruelty. Having a show at the mall would highlight this problem by giving us visibility,” said Arpitha Rao, manager communication, Blue Cross Of India.

The evening will have a dog show where our canine companions will ace the ramp with their owners. They will be judged based on 30 categories. Waggiest tail, whackiest name, and coolest costume are some of the titles to be won. The jury comprises a celebrity, veterinary expert, and governing body member from BCI. An adoption drive will also be held where abandoned or orphaned puppies, kittens, and dogs will get a chance to find their home. This year, more than 100 rescued dogs are expected to participate. Around 250 dogs, both homeless and orphaned, and 100 kittens will be kept for adoption drive.

“We come across a husky or a Saint Bernard going for a walk with the owner in the hot sun. These dogs thrive only in cold conditions, are extremely high maintenance and prone to heat strokes and infections. They get abandoned over time. On the contrary, indie breeds adapt to climatic conditions, are easy to groom and suitable to all kinds of diets,” said Arpitha.

One can find rescued and wounded pooches limping around the stage dolled up in a colourful outfit and funky accessories. It’s a free event and on the spot registration is open for participants with rescued dogs. There will be stalls for pets accessories and pet foods.

(The Great Indian Dog Show is on August 15 at Phoenix MarketCity from 4 pm to 7.30 pm)