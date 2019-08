Emergency power shutdown in parts of Chennai on August 14, check list here

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: For carrying out emergency maintenance work, power supply will be suspended by Tangedco on Wednesday (August 14) from 9 am to 5 pm in these following areas.

According to a statement from Tangedco, power supply will be resumed before 5 pm if work is completed. Here is the full list:

ADYAR: Sri Ram Nagar, Pallippattu Main Road, Ethiraj Street, Yoki Garden, Kadasamy st, 2nd , 3rd and 4th Main Road, 1st, 2nd and 3rd Canal Cross Road, 4th Cross Road, Crescent Avenue Road, Canal bank road, 1st Main Road, Sasthiri Nagar, 4th, 5th and 6th Cross St, Sasthiri Nagar.

KOTTIVAKKAM: New Beach Road 52, 51, 58, 59, 64, 65, 61, 62, 56, 70, 71, 54, 53, 39, 44, 3, 48, 47 11, 1, 2nd streets, 3, 7, 8th Main Road, Kurinji Flats, Bhaghatsingh Salai, Shivani Flat, Kurinji Extension, RTO office.

BESANT NAGAR: 1st to 3rd Street Sivakamipuram, Gangai Amman St, Kamarajar Salai, Rajiv Gandhi Salai, 1st to 3rd St Malaviya Avenue, MG road, RK Nagar Main Road, 1st to 3rd St RK Nagar, Maruntheeswar Nagar, Sunnambu Kalvai Main Road.

VELACHERY WEST: Part of Velachery Tambaram Main Road, Sankara Avenue, Ganapathy Nagar, Part of Nehru Nagar, Kamarajapuram, Ramaniyam Flat.

KODUNGAIYUR: Abirami Avenue 1,5,6,7,8 streets, KKD Nagar 4 and 5th Block, Sidco 1st Main Road, 3rd Main Road, Solai Amman Koil St, Selvaperumal Koil St, Part of TH Road.

AVADI: Jothi Nagar, JB Nagar, 60 Feet Road, Nagammai nagar, Antony Nagar, ESI Anna Nagar, Siva Sakthi Nagar, Devi Nagar.