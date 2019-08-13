Hackathon’s top 50 teams announced

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: The IIT- Madras Alumni Association on Monday announced the top 50 teams of its machine learning hackathon contest, which is being held as part of its annual event Sangam, said a statement issued by IITM.

The scenario for the hackathon was an Indian Smart City’s Traffic Police Department that has decided to use machine learning/artificial intelligence techniques to solve traffic crisis and collected traffic volume patterns and climate conditions observed for over four years.

As many as 3,266 teams participated in the Phase1online hackathon, with the top teams making predictions with an accuracy of up to 99.97 per cent, using Regression models such as XGBoost, supported by adept Feature Engineering techniques.

The solutions chalked out by the teams will be delivered as strategy document for ‘Reimagining India in 2030’ to the Prime Minister’s Office (PMO), said the statement.