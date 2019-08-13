Insurance firm to pay Rs 1.51 crore to kin of accident victims

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Thirteen years after five city residents died in a car accident near Acharrapakkam while travelling to Tiruvannamalai from Pallikaranai, a Motor Accident Claims Tribunal directed an insurance firm to pay a compensation of `1.51 crore to the family members of the deceased.

M Gayathri, a resident of Pallikaranai, along with two other survivors of the accident, submitted that she was travelling with her family and friends in a TATA Sumo van on December 25, 2006, when the driver lost control of the vehicle which fell into a pit.

Gayathri said the van was hired by the family for a temple visit. The driver, who was driving in a rash and negligent manner, lost control of the vehicle. It fell into a pit and consequently, the passengers sustained injuries in which five of them died after being admitted to a hospital.

Gayathiri lost brother Shivram and mother Susila. Tejaswini, who was aged three, apart from sustaining injury, lost parents Gomathy and Murugan. Balamurugan lost his wife Shanmughasundari. Petitioners in all, sought a total relief of `91 lakh.

The tribunal presided by S Umamaheswari, directed that the insurance firm is liable to pay a compensation of `1.5 crore totally, to petitioners.