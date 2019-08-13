Madras and its moods

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Dawara-tumblers of hot, heady filter kaapi, glorious temples, beaches, forts and buildings from a bygone era and erstwhile settlements — Madras is an emotion indeed. As the city turns 380 on

August 22, City Express brings you a plethora of events happening over the coming week, across the city as part of the Madras Day celebration.

Marina scrolls

What else other than Marina to start with? The city’s iconic beach is a three-kilometre stretch between Napier Bridge and LightHouse. For Chennaiites, it is a go-to spot for its piping hot corn and bajjis, and no foreigner visiting the city misses visiting the beach as well. Regarded as the second longest beach in the world, several movies in the city have been shot here. From memorials of late chief ministers M Karunanidhi, MG Ramachandran and Jayalalithaa to statues of personalities including Thiruvalluvar, Avvaiyar, Kannagi and Subramania Bharati — Marina houses everything. Also, the lighthouse in Marina is a ‘star’ to every wandering fisherman.Urban Design Collective will be organising a tour through the Marina Beach on August 17. The walk will end with a visit to the Light House.

Breakfast with Parsis

Foodies out there, this one’s for you. A curated visit to the Parsi dwellings in Royapuram, led by the community members who will be explaining the community’s history and heritage. It will be followed by breakfast with the community members.The event will take place on August 25 at 8 am. Interested people can register at rajith.bala@gmail.com before August 21.

George Town chronicles

The Chennai which grew southwards has its history in north Madras. A popular locality there is George Town, which was once called ‘Black Town’. The locality is known for its colonial buildings and one such is the Fort St. George. Known for its moats, barracks, churches, tombstones, ramparts, and cellars — the fortress is one the history lovers can’t miss. It currently houses the Tamil Nadu assembly.

Journalist Vincent D’Souza will be taking people into the mighty fortress on August 18 at 7 am. Interested participants can report at the main entrance of the fortress.

Nature walk in Kelambakkam backwaters

If you are a fan of nature and bird watching, Kelambakkam backwaters, located in the East Coast of the city is the right place to go to. It is a home for migratory birds ranging from Pelicans, Storks, Ibis, Kingfishers and Egrets to name a few.

Madras Naturalists’ Society will be organising a walk in the backwaters on August 18, 6.30 am at the bridge in OMR-ECR link road.

Tribute to Crazy Mohan

From Vasool Raja MBBS to Apoorva Sagodharargal, Crazy Mohan’s scripts have etched a special place in the hearts of people. As a multi-faceted Tamil dramatist, Mohan’s death was a huge loss to Tamil cinema. As a tribute to the legendary scriptwriter, actor Maadhu Balaji will be in conversation with Bharadwaj Rangan, as part of the Chennai Heritage and Madras Musings lecture series.The talk will take place on August 21, 6.30 pm at Hanu Reddy Residence, Poes Garden.

A walk through Agraharams

Triplicane or Tiruvallikeni is one of the oldest villages in Madras and it still is home to the traditional Agraharams — Brahmin neighbourhood centered around temples. Apart from the famous Parthasarathy Temple, Triplicane also houses the Chepauk Stadium and Amir Mahal, where the Nawab of Arcot lives.

The walk organised by ‘Nam Veedu, Nam Oor and Naam Kadhai’ will start at 4 pm on August 31. Starting point: Pezhalwar street.