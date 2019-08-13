Home Cities Chennai

Madras and its moods

As we near the city’s 380th birthday, CE hand-picks events that have been curated by heritage crusaders and culture enthusiasts

Published: 13th August 2019 06:32 AM  |   Last Updated: 13th August 2019 06:32 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Dawara-tumblers of hot, heady filter kaapi, glorious temples, beaches, forts and buildings from a bygone era and erstwhile settlements — Madras is an emotion indeed. As the city turns 380 on
August 22, City Express brings you a plethora of events happening over the coming week, across the city as part of the Madras Day celebration.

Marina scrolls

What else other than Marina to start with? The city’s iconic beach is a three-kilometre stretch between Napier Bridge and LightHouse. For Chennaiites, it is a go-to spot for its piping hot corn and bajjis, and no foreigner visiting the city misses visiting the beach as well. Regarded as the second longest beach in the world, several movies in the city have been shot here. From memorials of late chief ministers M Karunanidhi, MG Ramachandran and Jayalalithaa to statues of personalities including Thiruvalluvar, Avvaiyar, Kannagi and Subramania Bharati — Marina houses everything. Also, the lighthouse in Marina is a ‘star’ to every wandering fisherman.Urban Design Collective will be organising a tour through the Marina Beach on August 17. The walk will end with a visit to the Light House.

Breakfast with Parsis

Foodies out there, this one’s for you. A curated visit to the Parsi dwellings in Royapuram,  led by the community members who will be explaining the community’s history and heritage. It will be followed by breakfast with the community members.The event will take place on August 25 at 8 am. Interested people can register at rajith.bala@gmail.com before August 21.

George Town chronicles

The Chennai which grew southwards has its history in north Madras. A popular locality there is George Town, which was once called ‘Black Town’. The locality is known for its colonial buildings and one such is the Fort St. George. Known for its moats, barracks, churches, tombstones, ramparts, and cellars — the fortress is one the history lovers can’t miss. It currently houses the Tamil Nadu assembly.
Journalist Vincent D’Souza will be taking people into the mighty fortress on August 18 at 7 am. Interested participants can report at the main entrance of the fortress.

Nature walk in Kelambakkam backwaters

If you are a fan of nature and bird watching, Kelambakkam backwaters, located in the East Coast of the city is the right place to go to. It is a home for migratory birds ranging from Pelicans, Storks, Ibis, Kingfishers and Egrets to name a few.
Madras Naturalists’ Society will be organising a walk in the backwaters on August 18, 6.30 am at the bridge in OMR-ECR link road.

Tribute to Crazy Mohan

From Vasool Raja MBBS to Apoorva Sagodharargal, Crazy Mohan’s scripts have etched a special place in the hearts of people. As a multi-faceted Tamil dramatist, Mohan’s death was a huge loss to Tamil cinema. As a tribute to the legendary scriptwriter, actor Maadhu Balaji will be in conversation with Bharadwaj Rangan, as part of the Chennai Heritage and Madras Musings lecture series.The talk will take place on August 21, 6.30 pm at Hanu Reddy Residence, Poes Garden.

A walk through Agraharams

Triplicane or Tiruvallikeni is one of the oldest villages in Madras and it still is home to the traditional Agraharams — Brahmin neighbourhood centered around temples. Apart from the famous Parthasarathy Temple, Triplicane also houses the Chepauk Stadium and Amir Mahal, where the Nawab of Arcot lives.
The walk organised by ‘Nam Veedu, Nam Oor and Naam Kadhai’ will start at 4 pm on August 31. Starting point: Pezhalwar street.

Stay up to date on all the latest Chennai news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
India Matters
The devastated spot at Puthumala in Wayanad where a post office, temple, mosque and a few houses were washed away in a major landslide | T P Sooraj
Kerala floods: A village stood in Wayanad once before rains inundated it
Former Congress president Rahul Gandhi (File Photo | EPS)
Shows what years of RSS training does to mind: Rahul slams Haryana CM's Kashmiri girl remark
Members of DMK were in jubliant mood after the results of Vellore parliment election results came out on Friday afternoon. | (R Satish Babu | EPS)
Vellore Lok Sabha election: Close win a reality check on DMK leadership?
Nawaz Sharif (Photo | PTI)
Nawaz Sharif continues to have AC, heater and TV in prison

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
A Kashmiri woman breaks down after listening to a fellow Kashmiri narrating memories of past Eid in the Valley. Kashmiris living in Delhi gathered at Jantar Mantar on Monday to observe Eid al-Adha. (Photo | Parveen Negi)
How does Eid away from home feel? Kashmiris answer..
Karnataka Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa visited the flood-affected areas of Shimoga town (Photo | Twitter/ CM of Karnataka)
Karnataka Floods: CM Yediyurappa asks Centre to release Rs 10000 crore immediately
Gallery
Eid-al-Adha means 'Feast of the Sacrifice' or Eid Qurban also called the 'Festival of the Sacrifice', honours the willingness of Ibrahim to sacrifice his son as an act of obedience to God's command. (Photo | R.Satish Babu/EPS)
Eid al-Adha: Emotions galore as India celebrates Bakrid!
Having earned the distinction of being the longest-serving Congress president, Sonia Gandhi is once again at the helm to steer her party out of troubled waters. (Photo | AICC Twitter)
Indian National Congress' saviour-in-chief Sonia Gandhi returns to party helm
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp