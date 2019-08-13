New lease of life for Pakistani teen in Chennai suffering from heart failure

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Doctors at Fortis Malar Hospital recently implanted Heartware Ventricular Assist Device, a mechanical heart pump, in a 14-year-old girl from Pakistan, who was suffering from heart failure and was wait-listed for heart transplant.

According to a release, “The procedure was conducted by a team of expert doctors led by Dr KR Balakrishnan, Director, Cardiac Sciences, Fortis Malar Hospital. Ayesha was admitted to the hospital with complaints of breathlessness and vomiting. She was diagnosed by dilated cardiomyopathy and was wait-listed for heart transplant. During the waiting period, Ayesha suffered a sudden cardiac arrest and doctors implanted temporary Left Ventricular Assist Device (LVAD).”

“Post the operation, the patient is recuperating well with her vital parameters being stable. But due to long duration of wait list, as heart was unavailable, doctors again decided to implant long Heartware Ventricular Device (HVAD), a mechanical pump,” the release said.

“A Left Ventricular Assist Device is a mechanical pump that is implanted inside a person’s chest to help a weakened heart pump blood. Unlike a total artificial heart, the LVAD doesn’t replace the heart. It just helps to do its job. In rare cases, LVAD lets the heart recover its normal ability,” the release quoted Dr K R Balakrishnan.

“In Ayesha’s case, heart transplant option is still open,” the release quoted Dr KG Suresh Rao, Head, Critical Care, Fortis Malar Hospital.