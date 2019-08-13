Home Cities Chennai

NH-48 from Chennai to Bengaluru to be widened by May 2021

The Ministry of Road Transport and Highways (MORTH) has set an 18-month deadline for completion of the widening of Chennai-Bengaluru Highways, according to official sources.

Published: 13th August 2019 06:33 AM  |   Last Updated: 13th August 2019 08:36 AM   |  A+A-

NH-48, Chennai-Bengaluru

Picture for representation

By KV Navya
Express News Service

CHENNAI: The Ministry of Road Transport and Highways (MORTH) has set an 18-month deadline for completion of the widening of Chennai-Bengaluru Highways, according to official sources. It is scheduled to be completed by May 2021.

Of the 326 km Chennai-Bengaluru Bypass Road (National Highway 48), the 61-km stretch between Sriperumbudur and Walajah Road has four lanes and the Koyambedu-Sriperumbudur Road and Walajah-Bengaluru Road have six lanes.

“Earlier, the work for six lanes from Maduravoyal to Walajapet that was granted in June 2012 was cancelled in July 2016 due to concessionaire’s fault. Now, the work from Sriperambudur to Walajapet is awarded in two parts and is scheduled to be completed by May 2021,” said the concerned Highways official.

He said that development of the six-lane corridor between Maduravoyal and Sriperambudur is envisaged as a part of Bengaluru-Chennai Expressway, for which a Detailed Project Report (DPR) has been prepared.
According to official records, about 70,000 vehicles run along the NH-48 between Maduravoyal and Sriperumbudur per day. So, evidently, during peak hours, vehicles choke on this road. “Near Sriperambudur, lorry traffic is high and they occupy most of the narrow road. It is both dangerous and time consuming to travel on this road at any time of the day. Adding to our woes is the dust because of the movement of heavy vehicles on this road,” said Sana Pallavi, a regular commuter.

R Mohan, another commuter said, “Roads have become unusable due to the movement of lorries. Whenever we ask the authorities, they say work will be done after six lanes are complete and we have been waiting since 2012.”

According to the officials of the Highways department, most of the land acquisition process has been completed. DPR has been initiated at Thandalam between Maduravoyal and Sriperambudur, and work has begun near Sandaivellore located between Maduravoyal and Sriperambudur. Once the six-laning is completed, the travel time from Chennai to Bengaluru and vice versa is expected to reduce by 90 minutes. It currently takes 6.5 hours.

Stay up to date on all the latest Chennai news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
NH-48 chennai
India Matters
The devastated spot at Puthumala in Wayanad where a post office, temple, mosque and a few houses were washed away in a major landslide | T P Sooraj
Kerala floods: A village stood in Wayanad once before rains inundated it
Former Congress president Rahul Gandhi (File Photo | EPS)
Shows what years of RSS training does to mind: Rahul slams Haryana CM's Kashmiri girl remark
Members of DMK were in jubliant mood after the results of Vellore parliment election results came out on Friday afternoon. | (R Satish Babu | EPS)
Vellore Lok Sabha election: Close win a reality check on DMK leadership?
Nawaz Sharif (Photo | PTI)
Nawaz Sharif continues to have AC, heater and TV in prison

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
A Kashmiri woman breaks down after listening to a fellow Kashmiri narrating memories of past Eid in the Valley. Kashmiris living in Delhi gathered at Jantar Mantar on Monday to observe Eid al-Adha. (Photo | Parveen Negi)
How does Eid away from home feel? Kashmiris answer..
Karnataka Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa visited the flood-affected areas of Shimoga town (Photo | Twitter/ CM of Karnataka)
Karnataka Floods: CM Yediyurappa asks Centre to release Rs 10000 crore immediately
Gallery
Eid-al-Adha means 'Feast of the Sacrifice' or Eid Qurban also called the 'Festival of the Sacrifice', honours the willingness of Ibrahim to sacrifice his son as an act of obedience to God's command. (Photo | R.Satish Babu/EPS)
Eid al-Adha: Emotions galore as India celebrates Bakrid!
Having earned the distinction of being the longest-serving Congress president, Sonia Gandhi is once again at the helm to steer her party out of troubled waters. (Photo | AICC Twitter)
Indian National Congress' saviour-in-chief Sonia Gandhi returns to party helm
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp