Rains in neighbouring states disrupt train services for 6th day
CHENNAI: As the tracks are inundated in many parts of Kerala and Karnataka due to heavy rains, train services in Kerala and parts of TN were affected on the sixth day.
A statement from the Southern Railway on Monday said Chennai Egmore - Salem Superfast Express train (Train No 22153) has been cancelled on Monday. The return train on Tuesday (Train No 22154: Salem - Chennai Egmore Superfast Express train) too, is cancelled on Tuesday.
Trains running in other states cancelled on Monday:
Train No 22654 - Hazrat Nizamuddin - Thiruvananthapuram Central Super Fast Express; Train No 12618 - Hazrat Nizamuddin - Ernakulam Junction Mangala Lakshadweep Express; Train No 12626 - New Delhi - Trivandrum Kerala Express; Train No 22660 - Dehradun - Kochuveli Super Fast Express; Train No 12521 - Barauni - Ernakulam Rapti Sagar SF Express and Train No 13351 - Dhanbad - Alappuzha Express.
Trains cancelled partially on Monday:
Train No 12602 - Mangalore Central - Dr MGR Chennai Central Mail, scheduled to leave Mangaluru on Monday, is partially cancelled between Mangaluru to Shoranur. The train will be operated from Shoranur.