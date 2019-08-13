Rectify defects or provide new TV to consumer, forum directs retail outlet

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: After a Sony television set purchased by a Chennai resident developed faults later, a consumer forum directed Reliance Retail Ltd to provide a new television set along with a compensation of `10,000 if the company was unable to rectify the defect.

K Mohan Raj said in his petition said that on February 6, 2015, he purchased a 32-inch LED TV from the Reliance Retail showroom after paying `36,900, with a one-year warranty and care plan that offered post-purchase service on payment of `3,667. However, during the first week of July 2016, the TV set’s power light conked out. The technicians took the set for service. Though the TV set was returned to the customer, the fault was not at all rectified, he claimed.

Mohan Raj issued a legal notice to the company and also lodged a complaint with the District Consumer Disputes Redressal Forum, Chennai, seeking a compensation of `3 lakh. In spite of receipt of the notice, Reliance Retail Ltd failed to appear before the forum and was set ex-parte.

Considering the evidence submitted, the forum, presided over by M Mony and member Baskarkumaravel, observed that Reliance Retail Ltd had not come forward to rectify the defects in the Sony LED television despite several complaints by Mohan Raj.