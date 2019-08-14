Home Cities Chennai

2,200 participants, 3 minutes 46.89 seconds, 1 world record

The feat was performed at Chennai Trade Center in Nandambakkam.

The feat was performed at Chennai Trade Center, Nandambakkam  Ashwin Prasath

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: In a move to spread awareness on the importance of protecting skin from the sun, VCare professionals on Tuesday created a world record for the largest skincare workshop and for most people applying sunscreen at the same time. The feat was performed at Chennai Trade Center in Nandambakkam.

  • As many as 2,200 beauticians working at different salons took part in the workshop that went on for 30 minutes. Later, they all applied sunscreen simultaneously to show their support for the protection of skin against skin cancer and other skin-related issues.
  • “Summer or winter, monsoon or spring, the need for shielding your skin from the harsh rays of the sun is essential. Sunscreen is the most important product that many people tend to ignore. It helps shield your skin from the harmful UV rays, prevents premature ageing, lowers skin cancer risks, lowers blotchiness on the face, prevents tanning and sunburns among lot other things,” said chairperson of VCare Group, E Carolin Praba.
  • She also said, “Despite being in the field for many years, even professionals do not understand the importance of sunscreen. We thought a world record is a perfect way to bring the community together to educate them about it.” R Priyamani, a participant, who owns a salon said, “What was new is how and when to apply it.

We were told one must apply sunscreen at least 30 minutes before stepping out in the sun for getting desirable results. Also, if you are outside, you must reapply sunscreen every two hours.” The previous Guinness World Record for the most people applying sunscreen simultaneously was 1,822 — achieved by the Ann’s Hope Foundation (USA) in Milwaukee, Wisconsin, USA, on May18, 2014.

