Home Cities Chennai

Ancient deity made of fig wood

At Devaraja Swami temple, the presiding God Atthi Varadar is kept at the bottom of the temple tank and taken out for worship for 48 days once in 40 years

Published: 14th August 2019 06:22 AM  |   Last Updated: 14th August 2019 06:22 AM   |  A+A-

By Chithra Madhavan
Express News Service

CHENNAI: One of the most important temples in south India is the Devaraja Svami (Varadaraja Perumal) temple in Kanchipuram which is one of the one hundred and eight divya desams (temples praised in the Tamil verses of the Azhvars or important devotees of Vishnu). The grand image of Varadaraja Perumal, enshrined atop the Hastigiri hill, is believed to have emerged from a yaga conducted by Brahma.

Varadaraja Perumal is also associated with the Gajendra Moksha episode wherein Vishnu saved an elephantdevotee from the clutches of a crocodile. The important preceptors (acharyas) connected with this temple are Thirukkachi Nambi, Ramanujacharya, Kurattazhvan and Vedanta Desika. The original image of this temple was Atthi Varadar, made from the wood of the fig tree. This magnificent deity is kept at the bottom of the temple tank called anantasaras and taken out for worship for 48 days once in 40 years. This festival is now being celebrated. Perundevi Thayar (Goddess Lakshmi) in enshrined in a separate sanctum under the kalyanakoti vimanam.

The other important shrines are for Yoga Narasimha, Chakrattazhvar, Dhanvantari (God of medicine), Vedanta Desika (famous Srivaishnava preceptor), Ettur Lakshmikumara Tatacharya (who rendered yeoman service to this temple) and others. This temple has many paintings belonging to the Vijayanagara and Nayaka times of the 16th and 17th centuries CE. The best-known ones are on the walls of the innermost enclosure (prakaram) around the main sanctum and depict deities enshrined in the divya desams.

The intricately carved kalyana mandapam deserves special mention. Approximately three hundred and fifty inscriptions in many languages such as Tamil, Samskritam, Telugu and Kannada are seen here. They belong to important dynasties such as the Chola, Pandya, Hoysala, Kakatiya, Vijayanagara and others. Numerous festivals are celebrated in this temple, the most important being the Garuda Sevai and the ther (chariot) processions which are part of the annual Brahmotsavam in the Tamil month of Vaikasi.

Stay up to date on all the latest Chennai news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
India Matters
The devastated spot at Puthumala in Wayanad where a post office, temple, mosque and a few houses were washed away in a major landslide | T P Sooraj
Kerala floods: A village stood in Wayanad once before rains inundated it
Former Congress president Rahul Gandhi (File Photo | EPS)
Shows what years of RSS training does to mind: Rahul slams Haryana CM's Kashmiri girl remark
Members of DMK were in jubliant mood after the results of Vellore parliment election results came out on Friday afternoon. | (R Satish Babu | EPS)
Vellore Lok Sabha election: Close win a reality check on DMK leadership?
Nawaz Sharif (Photo | PTI)
Nawaz Sharif continues to have AC, heater and TV in prison

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
MDMK general secretary Vaiko (File Photo | Satish Babu, EPS)
Want a photo with MDMK leader Vaiko? Pay Rs 100!
TNIE Explores: Meet the Jawa bike 'doctor' from Chennai
Gallery
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on the 73rd Independence Day said that within 10 weeks of returning to power, his government has taken key decisions to fulfil the aspirations of people and cited the new law on triple talaq and scrapping of special status accorded to Jammu and Kashmir. In his address to the nation from the ramparts of the Red Fort, he said his government has dedicated itself on all fronts in the service of countrymen. (Photo | AP)
10 key announcements in PM Modi's 6th Independence Day speech
Let us take a look at the movies that are set to release on the occasion of Indian Independence Day.
From Kollywood to Bollywood: Movies slated for release on Indian Independence Day 2019
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp