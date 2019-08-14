Home Cities Chennai

‘Building a garden is a one-time investment’

When you plant your own vegetables and fruits, you are rewarded with safer food, says 48-year-old Muthulakshmi G.

Published: 14th August 2019 06:24 AM  |   Last Updated: 14th August 2019 06:24 AM   |  A+A-

By Swetha Suresh 
Express News Service

CHENNAI: When you plant your own vegetables and fruits, you are rewarded with safer food, says 48-year-old Muthulakshmi G. So firm is her belief that her street – Vivekanandar Street, KK Nagar, wears posters depicting the importance of a terrace garden. 

A resident of Chennai, Muthulakshmi started her terrace garden eight years back. Now, there are more than 60 varieties of vegetable and fruit-bearing plants and several flowers, the sight of which pleases all who pass by. “I always wanted a space for a garden in my house, however, living in a city proved it impossible. However, my dreams came true in the form of a terrace garden,” says Muthulakshmi. She takes pride in her garden for its ability to bear home-grown fruits and vegetables, which she converts into scrumptious and filling meals. 

She spends her mornings tending to her plants. “Since my father was a farmer, I learnt everything about gardening from him. He has put in a lot of effort to help maintain my garden. He often waters the plants when I’m not around,” says Muthulakshmi.

Her garden houses eggplants, 12 varieties of spinach, chillies, tomatoes, beans, cabbage, carrots and more — all neatly arranged in rows of pots and containers. Trees like pomegranate, plantain, guava and papaya add colour to her garden, along with her collection of 25 varieties of medicinal plants, some of which contain anti-diabetic qualities. A wide array of containers show off the flowers she painstakingly grew like lilies, powder puff, koli kondai, krishna kamalam, vada malli, avaram, and more.
Her secret is simple – timely watering of plants every day and avoiding use of pesticides. Instead, spray a mixture of ginger, garlic and chilli to keep away pests. She uses goat’s droppings and vegetable waste as fertiliser.

“Building a garden is a one-time investment and can be cost-effective if you plan wisely,” she says. Muthulakshmi also runs a nursery, Brindavanam Gardens, where she sells saplings and seeds of various medicinal and flowering plants at prices varying from `25 to `150. She says she helps her neighbours with all their gardening concerns.

Stay up to date on all the latest Chennai news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
India Matters
The devastated spot at Puthumala in Wayanad where a post office, temple, mosque and a few houses were washed away in a major landslide | T P Sooraj
Kerala floods: A village stood in Wayanad once before rains inundated it
Former Congress president Rahul Gandhi (File Photo | EPS)
Shows what years of RSS training does to mind: Rahul slams Haryana CM's Kashmiri girl remark
Members of DMK were in jubliant mood after the results of Vellore parliment election results came out on Friday afternoon. | (R Satish Babu | EPS)
Vellore Lok Sabha election: Close win a reality check on DMK leadership?
Nawaz Sharif (Photo | PTI)
Nawaz Sharif continues to have AC, heater and TV in prison

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
MDMK general secretary Vaiko (File Photo | Satish Babu, EPS)
Want a photo with MDMK leader Vaiko? Pay Rs 100!
TNIE Explores: Meet the Jawa bike 'doctor' from Chennai
Gallery
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on the 73rd Independence Day said that within 10 weeks of returning to power, his government has taken key decisions to fulfil the aspirations of people and cited the new law on triple talaq and scrapping of special status accorded to Jammu and Kashmir. In his address to the nation from the ramparts of the Red Fort, he said his government has dedicated itself on all fronts in the service of countrymen. (Photo | AP)
10 key announcements in PM Modi's 6th Independence Day speech
Let us take a look at the movies that are set to release on the occasion of Indian Independence Day.
From Kollywood to Bollywood: Movies slated for release on Indian Independence Day 2019
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp