Chennai: Security and traffic arrangements for August 15 beefed up

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: In a bid to avoid untoward incidents being reported, city police have made extensive arrangements for the Independence Day celebration on Thursday.

As many as 12,000 police personnel will be deployed for security purposes. A control room to monitor the CCTVs will be set up and police have identified ten sensitive places in the city and posted extra security.

The City Police Commissionerate issued a release about the traffic arrangements made for Independence Day celebrations at St George Fort.

The following modifications in the movement of traffic will be on effect from 6 am.

The stretch of Kamarajar Salai from Labour Statue up to RBI Subway North on Rajaji Salai and Flag Staff Road will be closed for all the vehicular traffic other than the vehicles with car passes.

Vehicles coming on Kamarajar Salai and proceeding towards Parry’s Corner via Rajaji Salai may take the route via Swami Sivananda Salai, Anna Salai, Muthusamy Bridge, Muthusamy Road, R.A. Mandram and NFS Road to reach Parrys Corner.

Vehicles plying on Rajaji Salai and proceeding towards Kamarajar Salai via Rajaji Salai may take the route via NFS Road, R.A. Mandram, Muthusamy Road, Muthusamy Bridge, Anna Salai, and Wallajah Road to reach KamarajarSalai.

Vehicles coming from Muthusamy bridge/Anna Salai and proceeding towards Parrys Corner/KamarajarSalai via Flag Staff Road may take route via Muthusamy Bridge, Muthusamy Road, R.A. Mandram and NFS Road to reach Parrys Corner and Anna Salai and Wallajah Road to reach KamarajarSalai respectively.

Vehicles coming before 08.45 a.m. with Red and Purple colour passes will take Rajaji Salai and alight at Secretariat in gate outside. After alighting, the vehicles will be parked inside Secretariat.

Vehicles issued with Red and Purple Colour passes coming after 8.45 a.m. will take the route via Flag Staff Road and enter St. George Fort through Wallajah Gate. They should follow the same instructions given to Blue and Pink Colour pass holders.

Vehicles issued with Blue and Pink colour passes will take the route either via Flag Staff Road and Wallajah Gate or via Muthusamy Bridge, Muthusamy Road, NFS Road, Parrys Corner and RBI subway to reach Secretariat out gate out for disembarkation. Those vehicles will be parked on the PWD parking lot (opposite to Secretariat).

Those vehicles without passes will alight near War Memorial and the vehicles will be allowed to park inside Island Ground through Anna Salai entry.

M.T.C. Buses carrying RSP and NSS students will enter Island Ground through VIP Gate, alight the students and park the vehicles inside Island Ground at the respective places allotted for them.