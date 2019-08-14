Home Cities Chennai

Chennai: Security and traffic arrangements for August 15 beefed up

As many as 12,000 police personnel will be deployed for security purposes. A control room to monitor the CCTVs will be set up and police have identified ten sensitive places in the city.

Published: 14th August 2019 01:21 AM  |   Last Updated: 14th August 2019 01:24 AM   |  A+A-

Representative image

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: In a bid to avoid untoward incidents being reported, city police have made extensive arrangements for the Independence Day celebration on Thursday.

As many as 12,000 police personnel will be deployed for security purposes. A control room to monitor the CCTVs will be set up and police have identified ten sensitive places in the city and posted extra security.

The City Police Commissionerate issued a release about the traffic arrangements made for Independence Day celebrations at St George Fort.

The following modifications in the movement of traffic will be on effect from 6 am.

The stretch of Kamarajar Salai from Labour Statue up to RBI Subway North on Rajaji Salai and Flag Staff Road will be closed for all the vehicular traffic other than the vehicles with car passes.

Vehicles coming on Kamarajar Salai and proceeding towards Parry’s Corner via Rajaji Salai may take the route via Swami Sivananda Salai, Anna Salai, Muthusamy Bridge, Muthusamy Road, R.A. Mandram and NFS Road to reach Parrys Corner.

Vehicles plying on Rajaji Salai and proceeding towards Kamarajar Salai via Rajaji Salai may take the route via NFS Road, R.A. Mandram, Muthusamy Road, Muthusamy Bridge, Anna Salai, and Wallajah Road to reach KamarajarSalai.

Vehicles coming from Muthusamy bridge/Anna Salai and proceeding towards Parrys Corner/KamarajarSalai via Flag Staff Road may take route via Muthusamy Bridge, Muthusamy Road, R.A. Mandram and NFS Road to reach Parrys Corner and Anna Salai and Wallajah Road to reach KamarajarSalai respectively.

Vehicles coming before 08.45 a.m. with Red and Purple colour passes will take Rajaji Salai and alight at Secretariat in gate outside. After alighting, the vehicles will be parked inside Secretariat.

Vehicles issued with Red and Purple Colour passes coming after 8.45 a.m. will take the route via Flag Staff Road and enter St. George Fort through Wallajah Gate. They should follow the same instructions given to Blue and Pink Colour pass holders.

Vehicles issued with Blue and Pink colour passes will take the route either via Flag Staff Road and Wallajah Gate or via Muthusamy Bridge, Muthusamy Road, NFS Road, Parrys Corner and RBI subway to reach Secretariat out gate out for disembarkation. Those vehicles will be parked on the PWD parking lot (opposite to Secretariat).

Those vehicles without passes will alight near War Memorial and the vehicles will be allowed to park inside Island Ground through Anna Salai entry.

M.T.C. Buses carrying RSP and NSS students will enter Island Ground through VIP Gate, alight the students and park the vehicles inside Island Ground at the respective places allotted for them.

Stay up to date on all the latest Chennai news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Independence Day traffic diversion Chennai traffic police
India Matters
The devastated spot at Puthumala in Wayanad where a post office, temple, mosque and a few houses were washed away in a major landslide | T P Sooraj
Kerala floods: A village stood in Wayanad once before rains inundated it
Former Congress president Rahul Gandhi (File Photo | EPS)
Shows what years of RSS training does to mind: Rahul slams Haryana CM's Kashmiri girl remark
Members of DMK were in jubliant mood after the results of Vellore parliment election results came out on Friday afternoon. | (R Satish Babu | EPS)
Vellore Lok Sabha election: Close win a reality check on DMK leadership?
Nawaz Sharif (Photo | PTI)
Nawaz Sharif continues to have AC, heater and TV in prison

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
MDMK general secretary Vaiko (File Photo | Satish Babu, EPS)
Want a photo with MDMK leader Vaiko? Pay Rs 100!
TNIE Explores: Meet the Jawa bike 'doctor' from Chennai
Gallery
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on the 73rd Independence Day said that within 10 weeks of returning to power, his government has taken key decisions to fulfil the aspirations of people and cited the new law on triple talaq and scrapping of special status accorded to Jammu and Kashmir. In his address to the nation from the ramparts of the Red Fort, he said his government has dedicated itself on all fronts in the service of countrymen. (Photo | AP)
10 key announcements in PM Modi's 6th Independence Day speech
Let us take a look at the movies that are set to release on the occasion of Indian Independence Day.
From Kollywood to Bollywood: Movies slated for release on Indian Independence Day 2019
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp