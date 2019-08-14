Few takers for Tamil medium engg courses

Binita Jaiswal By

Express News Service

CHENNAI: There are no takers for Tamil medium engineering courses provided by Anna University’s constituent colleges. The records of the university reveal that only Tiruchy campus has filled 36 per cent of its seats in Tamil medium courses while the remaining 11 constituent colleges, which offer civil engineering and mechanical engineering courses in Tamil medium, are able to attract only single digit students. The enrolment percentage in Tamil medium courses in these 11 constituent colleges ranges between 1.6 - 6 per cent.

According to the data provided by the university to Express, Tiruchy has 120 seats in Tamil medium while this year only 44 students have taken admission. The constituent colleges at Villupuram and Tindivanam have 60 seats each but this year they have got only 3 and 4 students respectively. Thoothukudi and Ramanathapuram campuses have 120 seats each while they have eight and seven students enrolled respectively. Dindigul, Nagercoil and Thirukkuvalai colleges have sanctioned strength of 120 seats each in Tamil medium but the colleges have received only three students each. Panruti and Pattukkottai campuses, with strength of 120 seats, have got only two and one students respectively this year. The scenario is worse in Arani and Ariyalur as not a single student has opted for the colleges there. Arani has 60 seats in Tamil medium while Ariyalur has 120 seats.

According to sources in the university, since its inception in 2010, response to Tamil medium courses was not that good. But this year things have gone from bad to worse.

The officials of the university also said the courses are not able to attract students as the job opportunities are not much.

Sources said they had plans to propose at the upcoming syndicate meeting for curtailment of seats in Tamil medium in the constituent colleges.