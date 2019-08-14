Home Cities Chennai

For this 96-year-old INA veteran, independence means 'unity' and 'diversity'

As an INA freedom fighter in then Burma in the 1940s, Rathinavelu has lived through poverty, war, isolation, and discrimination. That has made him cherish the true nectar of Independence.

Published: 14th August 2019 11:35 PM  |   Last Updated: 15th August 2019 05:51 PM   |  A+A-

INA veteran V Rathinavelu, 96, at Nethaji Bhavan nursery and primary school in Korukkupet. (Photo | Martin Louis, EPS)

By OMJASVIN M D
Express News Service

CHENNAI: Among all of India’s victories and defeats over the past century, Indian Independence is the one thing that makes V Rathinavelu proud. ‘‘People, irrespective of religion, caste and creed, came together to fight for Independence,’’ says the 96-year-old veteran of the Indian National Army.

To him, Independence means ‘unity’ and ‘diversity’. ‘‘Differences between Hindus and Muslims existed before Independence but once the country got Independence, India united them’’ he says, adding that they are the communities are the two eyes of the country.

As an INA freedom fighter in then Burma in the 1940s, Rathinavelu has lived through poverty, war, isolation, and discrimination. That has made him cherish the true nectar of Independence. ‘‘After Independence, Indians felt that they were uplifted from slavery,’’ he recalls.

Every Indian after Independence, says Rathinavelu, got a feeling that they themselves were part of the freedom struggle. ‘‘People believed that the sacrifice of many freedom fighters did not go in vain and found a new purpose to build the country,’’ he says.

Rathinavelu was in his late 20s during Independence. He recalls that the Independence gave the youth of that time the confidence to face any adversity. ‘‘The youngsters reflected on slavery, how they were during the struggle and how they wanted to shape the country in the future,’’ he says, adding that the chains of slavery were removed from their minds.

Though he has only studied till Class 5, Rathinavelu too felt the need to shape independent India. A resident of Korukkupet in North Chennai, Rathinavelu, along with his other INA mates, started a primary school in the locality.

The freedom fighter requests youngsters to be patriots and work towards the interests of the country. ‘‘The question which should arise in every youth today is: what is freedom and how should we protect it?" he says.  ‘‘They have to be patriots and protect the interests of the country.’’ 

The walls of his house are filled with pictures of Nethaji Subhas Chandra Bose, awards he received from the INA and an INA certification of ‘war veteran’. Despite having age-related mobility issues, he still visits the school every day to monitor classes.

Rathinavelu's great-grandson Nithish, aged nine, says he learnt about the freedom through his great-grandfather's stories of how he fought in Burma. ‘‘He tells to work hard and not give up on anything. More importantly, he tells me to always be proud to be an Indian,’’ says Nithish.
 

Stay up to date on all the latest Chennai news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Rathinavelu Independence Day INA veteran
India Matters
The devastated spot at Puthumala in Wayanad where a post office, temple, mosque and a few houses were washed away in a major landslide | T P Sooraj
Kerala floods: A village stood in Wayanad once before rains inundated it
Former Congress president Rahul Gandhi (File Photo | EPS)
Shows what years of RSS training does to mind: Rahul slams Haryana CM's Kashmiri girl remark
Members of DMK were in jubliant mood after the results of Vellore parliment election results came out on Friday afternoon. | (R Satish Babu | EPS)
Vellore Lok Sabha election: Close win a reality check on DMK leadership?
Nawaz Sharif (Photo | PTI)
Nawaz Sharif continues to have AC, heater and TV in prison

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
A tiger spotted amid bushes near Kaliasot Dam in Bhopal on Tuesday | pti
DID YOU KNOW? India's tiger census is the world's largest biodiversity study!
Meet a 106-year-old freedom fighter from Kerala  
Gallery
School children tie rakhi on the wrist of Prime Minister Narendra Modi on the occasion of Raksha Bandhan in New Delhi. (Photo | PTI)
IN PICS: PM Modi, Amarinder Singh, KT Rama Rao and other netas celebrate Raksha Bandhan
Fans were in for a treat this Raksha Bandhan with actors from Salman Khan to Nani sharing their goofiest and most adorable photos with their siblings. Newly minted celeb parents too treated us to some super cute posts of their children. Take a look! (Phot
IN PHOTOS | Raksha Bandhan 2019: From Sonam Kapoor to Madhavan, here's how celebrity siblings showcased their love!
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp