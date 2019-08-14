For this 96-year-old INA veteran, independence means 'unity' and 'diversity'

OMJASVIN M D By

Express News Service

CHENNAI: Among all of India’s victories and defeats over the past century, Indian Independence is the one thing that makes V Rathinavelu proud. ‘‘People, irrespective of religion, caste and creed, came together to fight for Independence,’’ says the 96-year-old veteran of the Indian National Army.

To him, Independence means ‘unity’ and ‘diversity’. ‘‘Differences between Hindus and Muslims existed before Independence but once the country got Independence, India united them’’ he says, adding that they are the communities are the two eyes of the country.

As an INA freedom fighter in then Burma in the 1940s, Rathinavelu has lived through poverty, war, isolation, and discrimination. That has made him cherish the true nectar of Independence. ‘‘After Independence, Indians felt that they were uplifted from slavery,’’ he recalls.

Every Indian after Independence, says Rathinavelu, got a feeling that they themselves were part of the freedom struggle. ‘‘People believed that the sacrifice of many freedom fighters did not go in vain and found a new purpose to build the country,’’ he says.

Rathinavelu was in his late 20s during Independence. He recalls that the Independence gave the youth of that time the confidence to face any adversity. ‘‘The youngsters reflected on slavery, how they were during the struggle and how they wanted to shape the country in the future,’’ he says, adding that the chains of slavery were removed from their minds.

Though he has only studied till Class 5, Rathinavelu too felt the need to shape independent India. A resident of Korukkupet in North Chennai, Rathinavelu, along with his other INA mates, started a primary school in the locality.

The freedom fighter requests youngsters to be patriots and work towards the interests of the country. ‘‘The question which should arise in every youth today is: what is freedom and how should we protect it?" he says. ‘‘They have to be patriots and protect the interests of the country.’’

The walls of his house are filled with pictures of Nethaji Subhas Chandra Bose, awards he received from the INA and an INA certification of ‘war veteran’. Despite having age-related mobility issues, he still visits the school every day to monitor classes.

Rathinavelu's great-grandson Nithish, aged nine, says he learnt about the freedom through his great-grandfather's stories of how he fought in Burma. ‘‘He tells to work hard and not give up on anything. More importantly, he tells me to always be proud to be an Indian,’’ says Nithish.

