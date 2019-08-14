Power shutdown in parts of Chennai on August 16, check full list here

By Express News Service

For carrying out maintenance work, power supply will be suspended by Tangedco on Friday (Aug 16) from 9 am to 5 pm in these following areas. According to a statement from Tangedco, power supply will be resumed before 5 pm if work is completed. Here is the list:

ADYAR AND BESANT NAGAR: Elliamman Koil St, Dhamodharapuram (1st, 2nd, 3rd and 4th Main Road, 7, 8, 9, 11, 12, 13, 14th Cross Street, 1st Main Road, Sasthiri Nagar.

VELACHERY: Part of Velachery Tambaram Main Road, Part of 100 feet Bye Pass Road, Dhandeeswaram Colony, Trowpathy Amman Koil St, Lakshmipuram, Janakpuri St, Gandhi Salai, East Mada St, Seethapathy Nagar, Jayanthi St, Ravi St, Santhi St.

INJAMBAKKAM AREA: Samuthira Salai & Rajaji Salai, Nainarkuppam and Nainarkupam Colony, Meenakshi Farm, Kannagi St, Nilla Street, Sea Shore 12th Avenue.

THIRUVANMAIYUR: Indira Nagar St and 2nd Avenue, Indira Nagar 4th to 13th Cross Street, CS Colony, Ishwarya Colony, Indira Nagar 8th Lane, Kamaraj Nagar 2nd, 3rd & 4th Street, Kamaraj Nagar West Avenue.