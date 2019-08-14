SHRC seeks report on Collector threatening inspector on viral video

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: After a video of Kancheepuram Collector P Ponniah threatening to suspend a police inspector on duty at the Aththi Varadar temple for letting everyone into the VIP queue, went viral, the State Human Rights Commission has issued notices to the officials concerned, including the Chief Secretary and Director-General of Police, Law and Order of the State, seeking a detailed report to be submitted before the commission in two weeks.

Based on a report published in an English daily, member D Jayachandran of SHRC took suo motu cognizance of the matter and sought reply whether the action by the Kancheepuram collector by verbally abusing, threatening and reprimanding the inspector of police, who was on duty, in the presence of the devotees and other policemen inside the temple, will not amount to violation of human rights of the victim. Whether the words uttered by the collector towards the entire police, will not harm the police officials as they are sincerely doing their bundobust duty, emphasised the member.

The SHRC sought a detailed report from the chief secretary of Tamil Nadu; DGP (Law and Order), and a reply from the collector of Kancheepuram, within two weeks.

RTI filed

Tiruchy: Even as IPS association condemned Collector P Ponniah, a police inspector from Tiruchy filed an RTI to the Kancheepuram collectorate seeking to know if a collector had authority to abuse a police officer or administrative official in public.