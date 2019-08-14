Home Cities Chennai

SHRC seeks report on Collector threatening inspector on viral video

The SHRC sought a detailed report from the chief secretary of Tamil Nadu; DGP (Law and Order), and a reply from the collector of Kancheepuram, within two weeks.

Published: 14th August 2019 06:27 AM  |   Last Updated: 14th August 2019 06:27 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: After a video of Kancheepuram Collector P Ponniah threatening to suspend a police inspector on duty at the Aththi Varadar temple for letting everyone into the VIP queue, went viral, the State Human Rights Commission has issued notices to the officials concerned, including the Chief Secretary and Director-General of Police, Law and Order of the State, seeking a detailed report to be submitted before the commission in two weeks.

Based on a report published in an English daily, member D Jayachandran of SHRC took suo motu cognizance of the matter and sought reply whether the action by the Kancheepuram collector by verbally abusing, threatening and reprimanding the inspector of police, who was on duty, in the presence of  the devotees and other policemen inside the temple, will not amount to violation of human rights of the victim. Whether the words uttered by the collector towards the entire police, will not harm the police officials as they are sincerely doing their bundobust duty, emphasised the member.

The SHRC sought a detailed report from the chief secretary of Tamil Nadu; DGP (Law and Order), and a reply from the collector of Kancheepuram, within two weeks.

RTI filed
Tiruchy: Even as IPS association condemned Collector P Ponniah, a police inspector from Tiruchy filed an RTI to the Kancheepuram collectorate seeking to know  if a collector had authority to abuse a police officer or administrative official in public.

Stay up to date on all the latest Chennai news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
SHRC viral video
India Matters
The devastated spot at Puthumala in Wayanad where a post office, temple, mosque and a few houses were washed away in a major landslide | T P Sooraj
Kerala floods: A village stood in Wayanad once before rains inundated it
Former Congress president Rahul Gandhi (File Photo | EPS)
Shows what years of RSS training does to mind: Rahul slams Haryana CM's Kashmiri girl remark
Members of DMK were in jubliant mood after the results of Vellore parliment election results came out on Friday afternoon. | (R Satish Babu | EPS)
Vellore Lok Sabha election: Close win a reality check on DMK leadership?
Nawaz Sharif (Photo | PTI)
Nawaz Sharif continues to have AC, heater and TV in prison

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
MDMK general secretary Vaiko (File Photo | Satish Babu, EPS)
Want a photo with MDMK leader Vaiko? Pay Rs 100!
TNIE Explores: Meet the Jawa bike 'doctor' from Chennai
Gallery
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on the 73rd Independence Day said that within 10 weeks of returning to power, his government has taken key decisions to fulfil the aspirations of people and cited the new law on triple talaq and scrapping of special status accorded to Jammu and Kashmir. In his address to the nation from the ramparts of the Red Fort, he said his government has dedicated itself on all fronts in the service of countrymen. (Photo | AP)
10 key announcements in PM Modi's 6th Independence Day speech
Let us take a look at the movies that are set to release on the occasion of Indian Independence Day.
From Kollywood to Bollywood: Movies slated for release on Indian Independence Day 2019
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp