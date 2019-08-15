All 60 hired from my college were fired, says contract worker

Sushmitha Ramakrishnan By

Express News Service

CHENNAI: Rakesh (name changed) had been working with the Chennai manufacturing unit of an international automobile giant for the last two years. The current crisis in the auto sector, however, has rendered Rakesh unemployed. He, along with tens of his colleagues, were dismissed by the unit based in Kancheepuram.

Rakesh, a native of Tirunelveli, has a diploma in mechanical engineering and was working at the assembly line in the manufacturing unit. He says he was recruited in 2017 with the promise that if he performed well, he could become an apprentice in a year, and permanent employee in two years.

“The company promised to retain at least 40 of the 60 students they hired from our institute. But now all 60 of us have lost our jobs. When our contract ended they asked us to leave. A few of my batchmates have found temporary work in factories around here, but a majority of us are still scrambling for jobs,” says Rakesh.

Rakesh says contractual employees across several levels have been fired. While both his parents are farmers and do not have a stable income, Rakesh, who is saving to get his older sister married, does not know what to do. “I have applied to at least five other automobile companies and all of them said that they do not have a vacancy. I desperately need a job as I’m the primary breadwinner of my family,” says Rakesh, who was earning `13,800 a month.