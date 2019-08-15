Home Cities Chennai

Anglo-Indians: Roots in Europe, but rooted in India

They love their bacon, sausages and bread for breakfast. They never have enough reasons to clink some wine glasses and revel in some dance and music.

Published: 15th August 2019 06:26 AM  |   Last Updated: 15th August 2019 02:35 PM   |  A+A-

Bryan and Helena Peppin. (Photo | Ashwin Prasath, EPS)

By Express News Service

They love their bacon, sausages and bread for breakfast. They never have enough reasons to clink some wine glasses and revel in some dance and music. They have infused life in the streets of North Madras and quiet lanes of Pallavaram, among other areas, making it their home. Meet the Anglo-Indians of Chennai whose heart beats for India.

Being accepted

Bryan and Helena Peppin

“Since we speak English and have European names, a lot of people tend to think we are closer to our paternal side, which is not true. Like any other citizen, we too respect and regard India as our motherland. Just like people in different parts of India speak different languages, Anglo-Indians speak English. Most of us have also picked up the local language and have become part of the mosaic of mainstream India. Initially, it was difficult because in the 1900s, the European style of living was new to many and that created a distaste among the non-Anglo-Indians. However, now the younger generation has adapted to everything that the West does and we don’t look aliens anymore,” says Harry MacLure, editor of Anglos In The Wind, the International Anglo Indian magazine. 

Reminiscing the earlier days, Helena Peppin, an Anglo-Indian residing at Pallavaram, says, “I studied at an Anglo-Indian school in Coimbatore and our style of education is a little different. Our academic year begins in January and ends in December. We had inter Anglo-Indian school sports tournaments and a subject called ‘social’ where people could gather and interact. Those were the times when boys and girls didn’t talk much to each other in the open and our way of life provoked a lot of non Anglo-Indians.”
The community suffered much name-calling — ‘half castes’, ‘black whites’, ‘Aappakari’ (they were famous for hoppers) and ‘eight annas’ (since there were 16 annas in the Indian rupee).

Blooming friendships

When Helena joined the government as central excise duty officer in Chennai in 1990s, her way of dressing and culture was always the butt of jokes and comments. “I then started wearing saris and the non Anglo-Indians slowly started to mingle. We shared meals and bonded over homemade grape wine, coconut rice and meatball curry that I made, and the tamarind rice they brought to office,” she says.

Her husband, Bryan Peppin, says, “Over the years, Anglo-Indians have successfully integrated into the mainstream Indian society and developed a western style of living influenced by Indian culture. Marriages too, between Anglos and non-Anglos, have become common.”

You have to be an Indian first when you are an Anglo, he says. “There is a community called Australian citizen Anglo-Indian community. Nobody can stay true to two countries. Though a lot of Anglo-Indians have moved to the west in the name of education and money, home is eventually India. On Independence Day, we too beam with pride when the tricolour is hoisted. We teach our children the same,” he says.

Vice president of Federation of Anglo Indian Associations in India, Augustine Roy Rozario says he has been to 16 countries so far but has never seen anyone enjoying as much freedom as in India. “Forty of us visited Israel and went to a restaurant. Though there was an ample amount of space in the main seating area, we were made to sit in the last row because they thought Indians do not know how to use a fork and knife. We had similar experiences in many places. More than anything, in our homeland we are not discriminated for aspects like these. India was, is and will be our home,” he says.

Stay up to date on all the latest Chennai news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Anglo-Indians Indpendence day
India Matters
The devastated spot at Puthumala in Wayanad where a post office, temple, mosque and a few houses were washed away in a major landslide | T P Sooraj
Kerala floods: A village stood in Wayanad once before rains inundated it
Former Congress president Rahul Gandhi (File Photo | EPS)
Shows what years of RSS training does to mind: Rahul slams Haryana CM's Kashmiri girl remark
Members of DMK were in jubliant mood after the results of Vellore parliment election results came out on Friday afternoon. | (R Satish Babu | EPS)
Vellore Lok Sabha election: Close win a reality check on DMK leadership?
Nawaz Sharif (Photo | PTI)
Nawaz Sharif continues to have AC, heater and TV in prison

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
A tiger spotted amid bushes near Kaliasot Dam in Bhopal on Tuesday | pti
DID YOU KNOW? India's tiger census is the world's largest biodiversity study!
Meet a 106-year-old freedom fighter from Kerala  
Gallery
School children tie rakhi on the wrist of Prime Minister Narendra Modi on the occasion of Raksha Bandhan in New Delhi. (Photo | PTI)
IN PICS: PM Modi, Amarinder Singh, KT Rama Rao and other netas celebrate Raksha Bandhan
Fans were in for a treat this Raksha Bandhan with actors from Salman Khan to Nani sharing their goofiest and most adorable photos with their siblings. Newly minted celeb parents too treated us to some super cute posts of their children. Take a look! (Phot
IN PHOTOS | Raksha Bandhan 2019: From Sonam Kapoor to Madhavan, here's how celebrity siblings showcased their love!
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp