Home Cities Chennai

Cheaper fares now in MTC's new red buses

Chennai's public transport carrier MTC has recently introduced 79 newly purchased red buses as ‘Express’ service catetory.

Published: 15th August 2019 01:20 AM  |   Last Updated: 15th August 2019 01:20 AM   |  A+A-

The new buses launched by the CM on Monday | P Jawahar

By B Anbuselvan 
Express News Service

CHENNAI: Commuters in Chennai now can have comfort travel for lesser ticket price in newly introduced red buses of the Metropolitan Transport Corporation (MTC).

The MTC on Wednesday began to introduce new red buses under 'express' service category which was so far operated as only 'deluxe' service in the city since its launch in October last year. About 79 buses are earmarked for the 'express' service.

The bus fare of the express service will be cheaper by 35 to 45 percent compared to deluxe service. The minimum ticket fare of a deluxe bus is Rs. 13, while in the 'express', it is Rs. 9.

The new buses were part of the 500 buses flagged off by Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami here on Wednesday. The buses were built at a cost of Rs. 154.24 crore. In addition, a Volvo bus for Tamil Nadu Tourism Development Corporation also was launched.

Of the 500 buses, 235 buses are allotted for MTC of which 79 services earmarked for express services, while the rest of the buses are operated as deluxe services. The 235 buses will cater to passengers in 51 routes across the City.

Official sources from MTC said the new buses being introduced in highly demanded bus routes will cater to the passengers traveling long-distance trips.

“We have restored a few bus services in select long routes including T Nagar - Chengalpattun and Thiruvanmiyur - Iyappanthangal. While a few new buses were put into service on Wednesday, the remaining buses will start plying in another few days,” said a senior official from MTC.

The express services of new buses being introduced in 18 routes. They are 46 (Thiru Vi Ka Nagar - CMBT); 49 (Thiruvamiyur - Iyappanthangal); 95 (Thiruvamiyur - Tambaram East); 99 (Adyar - Tambaram West); 221 (Central - Kelambakkam); 248 (Vallalar Nagar - Pudur); 500 (T Nagar -Chengalpattu); 12 BET (Foreshore Estate - CMBT), 15F (Vadapalani -CMBT), 170 C( Thiru Vi Ka Nagar - Guindy); 23 (Thiruvanmiyur-Ayanavaram); 29E (Thiruverkadu - Perambur); 2A ( Kavingar Kannadasan Nagar - Anna Square); 517 CT (Vadanemmeli - Pallavaram); 56J (Vallalar Nagar - Ennore), 56F (Broadway - Ernavur); 88K (Kundrathur - Broadway) and G 70( Vadapalani - Guduvanchery).

With the addition of 235 buses MTC has received 695 new buses in the last 12 months.

Similarly, the State Express Transport Corporation (SETC) which caters to passengers travelling long distances has received 118 buses. The buses were distributed to all categories of services - AC seater cum sleeper-11, Non - AC seater cum sleeper-61, Ultra Deluxe-09, AC seater-22 and Ultra Deluxe Classic (Toilet)-15.

“The inauguration of 500 buses has increased the strength of new buses in the fleet of eight transport corporation to 4381 buses in the last two years,” said the statement from transport department.

Stay up to date on all the latest Chennai news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Chennai MTC Red Bus MTC express services low bus fare
India Matters
The devastated spot at Puthumala in Wayanad where a post office, temple, mosque and a few houses were washed away in a major landslide | T P Sooraj
Kerala floods: A village stood in Wayanad once before rains inundated it
Former Congress president Rahul Gandhi (File Photo | EPS)
Shows what years of RSS training does to mind: Rahul slams Haryana CM's Kashmiri girl remark
Members of DMK were in jubliant mood after the results of Vellore parliment election results came out on Friday afternoon. | (R Satish Babu | EPS)
Vellore Lok Sabha election: Close win a reality check on DMK leadership?
Nawaz Sharif (Photo | PTI)
Nawaz Sharif continues to have AC, heater and TV in prison

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
A tiger spotted amid bushes near Kaliasot Dam in Bhopal on Tuesday | pti
DID YOU KNOW? India's tiger census is the world's largest biodiversity study!
Meet a 106-year-old freedom fighter from Kerala  
Gallery
School children tie rakhi on the wrist of Prime Minister Narendra Modi on the occasion of Raksha Bandhan in New Delhi. (Photo | PTI)
IN PICS: PM Modi, Amarinder Singh, KT Rama Rao and other netas celebrate Raksha Bandhan
Fans were in for a treat this Raksha Bandhan with actors from Salman Khan to Nani sharing their goofiest and most adorable photos with their siblings. Newly minted celeb parents too treated us to some super cute posts of their children. Take a look! (Phot
IN PHOTOS | Raksha Bandhan 2019: From Sonam Kapoor to Madhavan, here's how celebrity siblings showcased their love!
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp