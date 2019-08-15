Cheaper fares now in MTC's new red buses

B Anbuselvan By

Express News Service

CHENNAI: Commuters in Chennai now can have comfort travel for lesser ticket price in newly introduced red buses of the Metropolitan Transport Corporation (MTC).

The MTC on Wednesday began to introduce new red buses under 'express' service category which was so far operated as only 'deluxe' service in the city since its launch in October last year. About 79 buses are earmarked for the 'express' service.

The bus fare of the express service will be cheaper by 35 to 45 percent compared to deluxe service. The minimum ticket fare of a deluxe bus is Rs. 13, while in the 'express', it is Rs. 9.

The new buses were part of the 500 buses flagged off by Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami here on Wednesday. The buses were built at a cost of Rs. 154.24 crore. In addition, a Volvo bus for Tamil Nadu Tourism Development Corporation also was launched.

Of the 500 buses, 235 buses are allotted for MTC of which 79 services earmarked for express services, while the rest of the buses are operated as deluxe services. The 235 buses will cater to passengers in 51 routes across the City.

Official sources from MTC said the new buses being introduced in highly demanded bus routes will cater to the passengers traveling long-distance trips.

“We have restored a few bus services in select long routes including T Nagar - Chengalpattun and Thiruvanmiyur - Iyappanthangal. While a few new buses were put into service on Wednesday, the remaining buses will start plying in another few days,” said a senior official from MTC.

The express services of new buses being introduced in 18 routes. They are 46 (Thiru Vi Ka Nagar - CMBT); 49 (Thiruvamiyur - Iyappanthangal); 95 (Thiruvamiyur - Tambaram East); 99 (Adyar - Tambaram West); 221 (Central - Kelambakkam); 248 (Vallalar Nagar - Pudur); 500 (T Nagar -Chengalpattu); 12 BET (Foreshore Estate - CMBT), 15F (Vadapalani -CMBT), 170 C( Thiru Vi Ka Nagar - Guindy); 23 (Thiruvanmiyur-Ayanavaram); 29E (Thiruverkadu - Perambur); 2A ( Kavingar Kannadasan Nagar - Anna Square); 517 CT (Vadanemmeli - Pallavaram); 56J (Vallalar Nagar - Ennore), 56F (Broadway - Ernavur); 88K (Kundrathur - Broadway) and G 70( Vadapalani - Guduvanchery).

With the addition of 235 buses MTC has received 695 new buses in the last 12 months.

Similarly, the State Express Transport Corporation (SETC) which caters to passengers travelling long distances has received 118 buses. The buses were distributed to all categories of services - AC seater cum sleeper-11, Non - AC seater cum sleeper-61, Ultra Deluxe-09, AC seater-22 and Ultra Deluxe Classic (Toilet)-15.

“The inauguration of 500 buses has increased the strength of new buses in the fleet of eight transport corporation to 4381 buses in the last two years,” said the statement from transport department.