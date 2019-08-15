Easy, breezy tales for a soulful read

Vaishali Vijaykumar By

Express News Service

Every person she meets turns into a character. Every incident she encounters becomes a plot. Every idea is an inspiration. Author Vibha Batra launched her latest book titled Bathinda to Bangkok in July. A graphic novelist, advertising consultant, poet, lyricist, translator, playwright, travel writer and columnist — she wears multiple hats.

“I like writing for diverse age groups. My latest book has a colloquial touch to it. The people in the book are fun-loving, enjoy drama, and too many things are happening simultaneously. It’s a conversational read,” said Vibha whose day is incomplete without writing. Her books are peppered with humour and attention to details. The protagonist in her latest book is striving to achieve a work-life balance. Her relationship is complicated and she also strives to take her party planning company to great heights.

Vibha has been actively writing since 2007 and has authored 15 books.

The list includes The Reluctant Debutante, The Dream Merchants, Keeping it Real, Euro Trip, Ludhiana to London, Glitter and Gloss, The Activist and The Capitalist, and Ishaavaasya Upanishad: Knowledge and Action. Her travelogues have been featured in reputed magazines. Her plays have been staged during the Short and Sweet Theatre Festival South India. “Non-fiction and romance are my favourite genres. I would like to attempt horror stories too.

The idea behind my books is to take the reader on a joyful ride. My multi-diverse background of growing up in the north and settling in Chennai helps in offering a rich palette of characters. Literary festivals and interactions with readers have been overwhelmingly motivating,” said Vibha who carries around a laptop wherever she goes. “I’ve written stories at hospitals and even playschools. Ideas keep floating in,” she shared.

She has conducted creative writing workshops for children and adults at the British Council in Chennai. She will be publishing 15 short stories on a digital platform, next month.

(Her books are available at book stores and online portals.)