Evening rains would be a daily affair for Chennai till month end

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Rainy days are back. Chennai would receive a daily dose of evening rains on most days this month, weathermen said.

Strong moist westerly winds, which triggered cloudbursts in Kerala and Kodagu region in Karnataka causing floods, have subsided. This has increased chances of convective rains in North Tamil Nadu that largely remained dry

On Wednesday, many places in city received sharp spells of rainfall. Areas in North Chennai have got good rains. Met officials say this would be norm this week.

Local forecast for Chennai city and neighborhood till Saturday says, "The sky condition is likely to be partly cloudy, Maximum and minimum temperatures are likely to be around 37 and 28 degree Celsius

respectively."

Weather blogger Pradeep John said weakening of westerly winds would allow sea breeze to set-in and convergence to take place. "Conditions will be favorable for convective rainfall on most days of this month."

Met department said for next five days, heavy rain is likely to occur at isolated places over ghat areas of Nilgiris and Coimbatore districts. Rainfall in last 24 hours ending 8.30 am on Wednesday shows Perambalur received highest rainfall of 8 cm followed by 7 cm in Valparai of Coimbatore. Parts of Theni, Pudukkottai, Cuddalore, Thanjavur and Kanyakumari have received rains.