Here is list of areas in Chennai to have power shutdown for maintenance on Saturday

For carrying out maintenance work power supply will be suspended by Tangedco on August 17 from 9 am to 5 pm in the following areas. Power supply will be resumed before 5 pm if work is completed.

SAIDAPET: LDG road, Park Talk office Road, Sri Nagar Colony 1 Part, Thamous Nagar, Arockiyamadha street, Bishop colony, Kakkanpuram.

KOTTIVAKKAM: Journalist colony, Lakshmana Perumal Nagar (1 to 6 Streets), Srinivasapuram, ECR Main Road, Kottivakkam Thiruveedhiyamman Koil street, Thendral Nagar, Raja Garden, Kalyani street, Nijama Avenue, Jeganath street, Bay watch Boulevard, Kaveri Nagar (1 to 6 streets), Karpagambal Nagar (1 to 3 streets).

BESANT NAGAR: 1 st avenue - Sasthiri nagar, 1 st main road, Sasthiri nagar, 2 nd lane Sasthiri nagar, 3 rd st, Parameshwari nagar, Jeevarathnam nagar, Main road, L.B.road, Cross street Sasthiri nagar.

THIRUMUDIVAKKAM: Vazhuthalambedu, Siva Vishnu nagar, Padmavathy nagar, Sambandham nagar, Vazhuthalambedu Industrial Area, Natham Soorya nagar, Devi nagar, Devaki nagar, Thaaisundaram nagar, Thirumudivakkam main road, Micro Industrial Estate, Vazhuthalambedu, Royal Castle Apartment, Palm river Apartment, Navins Apartment.

CHINTADRIPET: The Hindu, Mount Road, Telephone Exchange, East Cooum river Road, Lafond st, Singanna Chetty st, Venkatesa Gramani st, West Coouam Road, Padavattamman koil st, Bazaar st, Lazer Church st, Egmore court, Pudupet area, Harris road, Eye Hospital, Veerabathran st, Velayudha chetty st, Navalar nagar, 11 KV Railway HT, Simpson HT, Annasalai, Athipattan St, Gymkhana HT, Garrison Engineer HT, Pallavan nagar, PATC HT, S.M Nagar, Pallavan Nagar, Gandhi Nagar Swamy Naicken st., Ayyamudali st and Lane, Dams rd. Wallers rd, Gurvappa st, Kareem Mohideen st, Pumping station HT, Metro water HT, Narasingapuram st, Ritchie st, Blackers road, Sivaprakasam st, Seeyaliamman Koil st, Adhikesavalu st, LG Road fully, Narayana Naicken st, CPM st, Iyyasamy st. 2 nd lane, Labbai st, Venkatachala Naicken st, Venkatachala Aachari st, Arunaclala Naicken st, Kalavaichetty st, Nyniappan st, Agraharam st, Ulagappa maistry st, Samy pandaram st, Dharmaraja st, Washerman st, Sunguvar agraharam st, Singanna Chetty st, Rajagopal st, Old Bungalow st and New Bungalow st.

AVADI TNHB AREA: Housing Board Area, N M Road (Ponnu Bazaar to Chinnamman koil), Sankar Nagar, Annamalai Nagar, Jeeva Nagar, Ranganathan Nagar.

AVADI: P H Road, Govarthanagiri, Ashok nagar, Paruthipet, Lakshimi nagar, Pandiyan nagar, Vasantham nagar one part, Mittanamallee Colony, Chidambaram nagar, CRPF nagar, Karpakambal street.

MADURAVOYAL NORTH: MMDA 1 to 7th blocks, Kandasamy nagar, Ganga nagar, Krishna nagar, Rukmani nagar, Krishnamachari nagar, Police Line, PH road (One part),Varalakshmi nagar, Venkateswara nagar, Viswas nagar, Asthalakshmi nagar, Rajiv nagar, Ganapathy nagar, Bhayalakshmi nagar, Ganesh nagar Industrial Estate, Naicker Industrial Ekambaram Estate, Karpagam chamber, Sundar nagar, Sri devi nagar, Alappakkam main road, Dhanalakshmi nagar, Srinivasa nagar, PH road, Maduravoyal market, North and South mada st, Perumal koil st, Sannithi st, Sri Lakshmi ngar, Rajiv Gandhi st, Kanniamman nagar, Odama nagar, Ganapathi nagar, Raja raja nagar, Anna industrial estate, Balamurugan koil st, Karthikeyan nagar, Bharathiyar st, Sanni st, Kambar nagar, Sathya Murthy nagar, Pallavan nagar, Alappakkam main road, Gangaiamman nagar, Srinivasa nagar, Kandhasamy nagar, Ayyayu nagar, Krishna naga, Vel nagar, Maduranaiken st, Janaki nagar.

GUINDY: Guindy Industrial Estate, Ambal nagar, Pillaiyar Koil street, A, B, C, D, Block, Anna salai part, Poomagal street, Ganapathy colony, South phase, JN Salai part, Dhankottiraja st, Poonamallee salai part.

MELUR: Minjur town, TH road, Theradi st, Seemapuram, Ariyanvoyal, Pudhpedu, Nadhiyambakkam, Melur, Pattamandhiri, Vallur, Athipattu, S R Palayam, G R Palayam, Kondakarai, Pallipuram, Thiruvelavoyal, Vaayalur, Neithavoyal, Kattor, Merattur, Nallur, Vanippakkam, Oorambedu, Vazhuthigaimedu Extension.

MADHAVARAM: Parvathipuram, Indl Garden, Annai Nagar, Veti Nagar, Srinivasa Modern Town, Dhanalakshimi Nagar, Chettimedu, Ponniamman Koil street, Telecom colony, Manjambakkam Eri Karai, Omakulam street, Athikula medu, Periya Mathur.

AMBATTUR INDUSTRIAL ESTATE: Ambattur Indl. Estate south phase I and IIInd main road, Mugappair Indl Estate, Vellala st, Southern avenue road and II main road, Reddy st, South Reddy st, Kavarai st, Munusamy st, SSOA complex, Kalyani st, Natesan st.

PATTABIRAM: Rajiv Gandhi Nagar, Anna nagar, Siranjivi nagar, Lakshimi nagar, Drivers colony, Sekkadu main road, Vilingiambakkam, Durai Kannu nagar, Singara Thiru nagar, Iyyappan nagar main road, VGN nagar, Gopalapuram East and West, Kuringima nagar, Vallalar nagar, Venkatapuram, Sakthinagar, Thandurai fish market.

INJAMBAKKAM: Harichandra 1 to 4 th st, Enjambakkam Kuppam, V.G.P.Layout, Shalimar garden, Periyar st, Pothigai st, Ponniyamman kovil st, Part of E.C.R., V.O.C st, Thiruvalluvar salai, Cholamandal devi nagar and Artists village, Betheal nagar north and south, Nanjandarao salai, Gangaiamman kovil st, Kakkan st, Pallavan nagar.