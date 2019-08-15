Tamil Nadu Governor, CM extend Independence Day greetings

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Governor Banwarilal Purohit and Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami on Wednesday extended Independence Day greetings to the people of the State.

“May the spirit of freedom fill the air, and care and concern for fellow Indians dominate our hearts and minds. We owe all this in substantial measure to the freedom fighters of yesteryears, who silently underwent enormous sacrifice, sufferings and hardship,” the governor said. Let us resolve unto ourselves, to contribute all our might for the sake of the nation with true dedication and a spirit of service,” the governor added.

“On this happy occasion, let the people of Tamil Nadu take a pledge to work for making India a superpower and Tamil Nadu the numero uno State in the country, by shunning differences on caste, creed and religious lines,” the chief minister said in his message.