Tamil Nadu leaders extend Independence Day greetings

CHENNAI: Leaders of various parties in the State have extended their greetings to the general public on the occasion of Independence Day scheduled for Thursday.

In a release on Wednesday, KS Alagiri, TNCC president, said, “We should pledge on the occasion of the 73rd Independence Day to protect the natural resources of the country for our next generation and we should stand united for the development of the country.”

K Balakrishnan, CPM state secretary, said, “This day we will ensure democracy and secularism as these are fundamentals of our Constitution. And we should take a pledge to protect the independence and inherent traditions of our nation such as harmony and unity.”

ER Eswaran, general secretary of Kongunadu Makkal Desiya Katchi, GK Vasan, TMC(M) president and R Sarathkumar, AISMK chief, also extended their wishes.