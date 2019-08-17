Chennai's IT corridor residents oppose BRTS proposal

OMJASVIN M D By

Express News Service

CHENNAI: As Metro Rail line along the Old Mahabalipuram Road is on the cards, the residents along the OMR questioned the need for dedicated corridors for the BRTS (Bus Rapid Transit System) route from Saidapet to Siruseri.



In a public consultation held last week at Karapakkam, the residents opposed the project. ‘‘What is the need for two transport facilities (BRTS and Metrorail) in the same route? We need better feeder services (to the interior areas),’’ Harsha Koda, Coordinator of Federation of OMR Residents Associations, told Express.



Under the proposed project, decided corridors will be allocated to public transport buses. The pavements will be aligned to the footboard of the buses while ticket collection will be through automatic machines placed on the pavements. The buses will have traffic vehicle priority sensors and they would get preference to other modes of transport at road junctions.



The BRTS is proposed in six different stretches in the city totally covering 120 kms. Besides Saidapet - Siruseri, the other proposed stretches are: Koyambedu - Poonamalle; Koyambedu - Ambattur; Koyambedu- Madhavaram; Koyambedu - Saidapet and Chrompet - Thuraipakkam.



In OMR, it be estimated that more than 4 lakh people use the six-laned road. Mainly, buses of MTC, IT companies and schools, and tankers of metro water ply on this route. The residents feel that, if the BRTS takes up two lanes, it will lead to further congestion.



Harsha Koda questioned whether the vehicle toll would decrease if the OMR is reduced to just four lanes for private transport. ‘‘Currently, we pay about Rs 30 as toll charge for a three-lane. Will

they reduce Rs. 10?"



Ramaswamy R, a resident of Sholinganallur, who attended the consultation meeting said the BRTS would have been relevant in OMR if it was implemented in the 2000s. ‘‘When the government is launching new MTC buses, why is there a need for BRTS?’’ questioned Ramaswamy, who is a retired banker. He said the details about ticketing and the number of buses proposed for the route were not revealed during the

meeting.



One of the facilities in BRTS would be leveling the pavement to the height of the bus footboards making it easy for the elderly and disabled. However, the residents argued that such facilities could be

built for the MTC buses itself.



‘‘The service lanes are pathetic and in chaos. The share autos are unruly. The government has to enhance the existing transport facilities first,’’ said Ramaswamy.



Playing down the dissent, a transport consultant with iMaCS consultancy services, which conducted the public meetings, said the BRTS proposal is for a larger commutership. ‘‘The residents fear that they’d no longer be able to use their private transport on the dedicated corridors,’’ said the consultant, who wished not to be

named.



‘‘While plans for the number of buses have not been decided yet, ticket prices would be just the same as MTC deluxe buses," he said.



Experts believe BRTS is required to decongest the city. ‘‘Chennai certainly needs more and better buses. Roads are getting congested across the city due to growing car traffic,’’ said Shreya Gadepalli, South Asia Programme Head of the Institute for Transport Development and Policy (ITDP).



‘‘BRTS can release these better buses from congestion and ensure that they provide rapid, reliable, and affordable transport to all,’’ she said.



When contacted by Express, a transport official said he could not comment on the feasibility of BRTS in OMR ahead of the release of the Detailed Project Report. ‘‘All the grievances and comments of the

the public will be taken into consideration,’’ said the official.

