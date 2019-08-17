Football gets a Bollywood kick this EPL

Dia Rekhi By

Express News Service

CHENNAI: The English Premier League has kicked off and IVM Podcasts has launched the perfect show for your football fix. Football Shootball is a show that’ll bring you in-depth analysis along with quick repartee. Be it predictions, rumours, controversies, match reviews or even picking your fantasy football side, the show has got you covered.

The show is carefully planned as not just another conventional journalistic football podcast, but as a quirky, sitcom-ish yet insightful show with a teaspoon of sarcasm and a rather large tablespoon of unhinged banter.

Kavita Rajwade

“As the English Premier League (EPL) has begun, we thought we should have another football podcast on board,” said Kavita Rajwade, co-founder of IVM Podcasts. “What makes this podcast different from any other football podcast in the world is that the three hosts are big Bollywood fans! We thought it would be interesting to see how we can drive two very important correlations — football and films — in pop culture to make it relatable to football fans, cutting across cities.”

Kavita went on to talk about how she felt this show would not just appeal to those living in metro cities but rather those living in tier II and tier III cities.

“I’m not a football fan and I wanted to create a way of reaching out to a wider sports fan base. What better way than Bollywood, one of the country great unifiers, to create an inclusive dialogue that could reach audiences beyond the football nerds,” she said. “The film angle and ease of conversation will make it easy for every kind of football enthusiast. Bollywood references will provide some amount of connectivity to people living in cities where they may not be privy to premium football conversations.”

The show is meant to mirror conversations that everyday football buffs have among each other rather than imitate and banal panel discussions. The first episode aired on August 7, prior to the commencement of the EPL. The hosts and ‘dosts’ Gaurav Sapre, Sivaram Parameswaran and Kartik Iyer kicked off their maiden podcast.

The hosts have followed the game for over 15 years and exhibit the frenzy and feverish fanboying that is synonymous with football fans.

While Gaurav dreams of starting a semi-pro Foosball league in India, his adoration and fanaticism for football is what got him to host the show. Sivaram is a marketer by day and a self-proclaimed ‘Arsenal’s fourth-biggest fan’ by night. He’s worked with some notable football portals in the past and continues to share his opinion with anyone willing to listen. The trio is completed by Karthik Iyer, who is currently working as a content creator at ESPN and is a storyteller with an eye for the dramatic.

IVM Podcasts is known for creating talk-content across several genres from comedy to public policy, from self-help to pop culture.

“With over 90 shows, IVM has content from all genres and content categories. Podcasts are perfect for the Indian audience as everyone is hard-pressed for time and you can keep the podcast playing in the background or plug in your headphones and leave it in your bag and do pretty much anything else and it is a great way to learn on the go,” Kavita said.