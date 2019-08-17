Home Cities Chennai

Frames for a social cause

Ahead of World Photography Day on August 19, CE takes a look at Palani Kumar’s pictures that traces the hardscrabble life of manual scavengers

Published: 17th August 2019 06:13 AM  |   Last Updated: 17th August 2019 06:13 AM   |  A+A-

By Keerthana M Sundaram
Express News Service

CHENNAI: There is grief and agony in Palani Kumar’s voice when he says that Tamil Nadu has accounted for the most number of manual scavenging deaths in the nation in the past five years. Every time he is present in a funeral to photograph and document the death of a sanitary worker in the state, he stands with pain, dubiety and sometimes numbness, not knowing what difference it makes, if any, to the lives of these people. Yet, he continues to capture such moments and the turmoil faced by sanitary workers with his camera, to throw spotlight on the discrimination they face on a daily basis, hoping for a change.    
The 27-year-old Madurai-based lensman has organised and participated in about 12 photo exhibitions held in different parts of the country. 

“Photographing sanitary workers isn’t new; there have been people who have clicked numerous photos about their lives two or three decades back. Those photos depict the unimaginable distress that their routines were filled with. Even today, nothing has changed and the story remains the same, with the soreness and sorrow of the next generation being passed on to the cameras of photographers like me,” he says.   

By documenting manual scavenging, Palani says, if he is able to bring about a minor change in the lives of the children of these sanitary workers, he will consider himself a successful photographer. “In 2016, when I was introduced to Divya Bharathi and worked as a cinematographer for her popular documentary Kakkoos, I started understanding how sanitary workers were ill-treated in society. The work for the movie went on for about a year in different cities and I even went around doing shoots on my own, sometimes. Despite getting sick multiple times during the stint, I continued shooting. It was an experience like never before and inspired me to follow their lives, even after the movie was released. Since then, I have continued to take impactful photos that depict the dark side of their lives,” he shares.

Born to parents who sold fish to earn their daily bread, Palani’s story towards glory is an inspiring one in itself. His fascination towards camera and films began when he was in class 10. “When I saw the first movie in the Spiderman series in which the hero is a camera man, I was fascinated by it. Later when I joined college to pursue Electronics and Instrumentation Engineering, I managed to save money from my hostel fees to buy my first camera, Nikon 5100. My dream was fulfilled. It made me popular in college; I used to click whatever I found appealing. With the support of my friends, I also released my first short film, BE, during our departmental annual function in 2014. Guna sir, a well-wishers, also helped me organise an exhibition of my photos at the college the same year,” he says.

After graduating from college, Palani travelled with a team called ‘Kaliman Viralgal’ visiting government schools in tribal areas and conducted different kinds of workshops there. He continues to travel and is a full-time photographer who clicks photos with a social consciousness. He is also part of PEP Collective, a group of photographers who shoot for the wellness of environment and peace.

Stay up to date on all the latest Chennai news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
India Matters
Former Indian cricketer and national selector VB Chandrasekhar. (File Photo | EPS)
Mounting TNPL debts may have led to VB Chandrasekhar's suicide
J&K Chief Secretary B V R Subrahmanyam. | ( Photo | ANI )
Restrictions in Kashmir to go, detentions to be reviewed: J&K Chief Secretary
Defence Minister Rajnath Singh (Photo | PTI)
India's 'no first use' policy on nukes may change in the future, hints Rajnath Singh
India captain Virat Kohli. (Photo | AP)
Can Virat Kohli break the 45000-run and 150-ton barrier? We crunch the numbers

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
A fire broke out in AIIMS, New Delhi on 17 August 2019. (Photo | Parveen Negi, EPS)
Massive fire breaks out at AIIMS Delhi, rescue operations underway
Tamil Nadu CM Edappadi Palaniswami (File Photo| EPS)
  Public discuss carving of Tenkasi district from Tamil Nadu's Tirunelveli
Gallery
A shepherd taking his lambs and goats to station road Srinagar in order to sell them for Bakr-eid. (Picture taken on evening of August 9, three days before Eid-ul-Zuha /EPS)
Empty roads, security forces, constant vigil: An inside look from locked-down Kashmir
Hundreds of women demonstrated Friday night in downtown Mexico City to protest against a string of alleged sexual attacks by police officers. (Photo | AP)
Mexican women take to streets protesting police rapes and these pics will give you goosebumps!
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp