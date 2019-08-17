Gang hacks 35-year-old man to death at restaurant in broad daylight

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: A 35-year-old man was brutally murdered at a hotel in front of women and children, on Friday afternoon at Tiruttani.

The deceased was identified as Mahesh (35), a resident of Veppampattu in Tiruvallur district. The incident occurred at around 2.40pm in a hotel in front of the Tiruttani court on the Tiruttani road.

The CCTV footage shows Mahesh running inside the hotel, followed by a four-member gang who push him on the floor and hack him continuously. People eating at the hotel, who witnessed the incident, ran inside the hotel, as the murder happened near the cash counter.

The Tiruttani police registered a case and sent the body to the government hospital for post- mortem. “Preliminary investigations revealed that Mahesh had come to the Tiruttani court to meet his friend Kumar, who was remanded in a murder case a month ago. When Mahesh was waiting inside the court complex, the four members allegedly picked up an argument with him. Later, Mahesh started to run outside the court and into the hotel,” said an investigation officer.

Police suspect that Mahesh could have been involved in the murder for which his friend Kumar was arrested. The Tiruttani police are investigating the case.