Giving every form a function

 Space designer Priya Rajan launched her own studio space at her residence in Palavakkam on August 15.

Published: 17th August 2019 06:13 AM

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Space designer Priya Rajan launched her own studio space at her residence in Palavakkam on August 15. Her company, ‘Form and Function’ is an interior designing enterprise that was started in 2000. The firm has completed over 500 projects in the last 19 years and is a trusted name in the city for spatial design. 

Earlier, Priya used to work out of her husband’s office. Soon, she decided to work on transforming the backyard of her home into a studio that would serve as the perfect space to work and meet clients. The small space is true to her vision — compact, aesthetic and functional. 

“My house is a traditional one as it is an old house that I renovated,” she explained. “I wanted to design a space where three people could work comfortably and since it is within my house, I wanted it to look contemporary and yet not disconnected from the rest of the house. To me, any project is a challenge and I believe strongly that a form should have a function. I have my taste but I give clients what they want. I play around with their taste and make sure to understand what they want to use the space for while coming up with a design. Clients are the inspiration for my design.”  

The firm has worked on projects comprising residences, offices, schools and hospitals. One of the guiding factors that Priya said she keeps in mind while executing projects is an in-depth understanding of the client’s visions, aspirations and lifestyle. “We strive to exceed expectations by infusing every part of the interior design project with creativity and style,” she said. “We work to unlock the potential of the space while improving the flow and functionality of it, ensuring every detail works in harmony to the next. We offer full design and execution, priding ourselves on matching our design capability with build knowledge that enables us to work with structural and building layouts, plumbing and electrics, and the latest technologies.”

Form and Function will now operate from 214, Palkalai Nagar, Dr Karunanidhi Beach Road, Palavakkam, Chennai - 600041. For details, contact Priya Rajan at 9940173326.

