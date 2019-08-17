Global furniture seated in Chennai

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Families choosing the right furniture for their living room space, children enthusiastically trying out bunk beds, an elderly couple eyeing for a hand-carved puja cupboard from Jodhpur and brisk executives interacting with customers — these were some of the scenes we witnessed on Thursday morning at Turnkey’s Independence Day edition — Furniture and Consumer Expo at Shrivaru Venkatachalapathy Palace, Ayanambakkam.

The expo was inaugurated by T Radhakrishnan, CEO, Turnkey Events; Vasanthi, finance head, Turnkey Events; Thennarasu, MD, Kudos Park; Narasiman, manager, Shrivaru Venkatachalapathy Palace; Lakshmanan, founder, Abhi Imports and Exports, and Sathish, proprietor, Venkateshwara Furniture.

“As part of Independence Day celebrations, furniture and lifestyle brands are offering exclusive offers. Here, in this expo, brands are offering up to 65 per cent discount on products. We have recliners and cots from Indonesia, Malaysia and exclusive handcrafted furniture from Jodhpur. These cannot be found in any showroom,” said T Radhakrishnan.

Furniture manufacturers like Hari Traders, Abhi Imports and Exports, Venkateswara Furniture and Siddeswara Arts are part of the expo. A wide range of regal sofa sets, swings, decorated table sets, study tables, Kashmiri silk-woollen carpets, bookshelves and consumer goods including modular kitchen appliances, wooden toys, decor items, and accessories are also available.

“We’ve curated 80 stalls and also have a kids’ carnival as part of the expo,” said Radhakrishnan. An array of games like bowling, balloon shooting, ball pool, train ride, archery, and paramapatham have also been set up for tiny-tots to indulge.

“Since this is a long weekend, we are expecting a footfall of over 10,000 in the next three days,” he said.

The products are priced from `10,000 onwards. Turnkey Events Furniture and Consumer Expo will conclude on August 18 and will be held at Shrivaru Venkatachalapathy Palace, Ayanambakkam.