Power shutdown in parts of Chennai on August 19, check list here

CHENNAI: For carrying out maintenance work, power supply will be suspended by Tangedco on Monday from 9 am to 4 pm in these following areas. According to a statement from Tangedco, power supply will be resumed before 4 pm if work is completed.

AVADI: SS Nagar, Vallalar Nagar, Anna Street, Thiruvalluvar Nagar, Moorthi Nagar, Ambedkar Nagar, Padmavathi Nagar, STV Nagar, Subramani Nagar.

RAJAKILAPAKKAM : Velachery Main Road Part, Bharathi Park Street, IOB Colony, Muthalamman Koil St, Karnam St, Kulakkarai St, Rajeshwari Nagar and Extension, Kamarajar St, VGN Milano, Manimegalai St Extension, Ramakrishnapuram Thangakarai St Area.

TARAMANI: Velachery Road, Venkatapuram.