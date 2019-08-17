Home Cities Chennai

Red signal: OMR residents unhappy over BRTS plan

With Metro line being planned on highway, residents say there is no need for bus corridor, want govt to upgrade existing facilities

A file photo of Old Mahabalipuram Road at Perungudi | Express

By OMJASVIN M D
Express News Service

CHENNAI: As Metro Rail line along the Old Mahabalipuram Road is on the cards, residents along OMR questioned the need for dedicated corridors for BRTS (Bus Rapid Transit System) from Saidapet to Siruseri.

Though BRTS proposal received a positive response at Koyambedu, the consultation meeting which was held recently did not go well among OMR residents. “What is the need for two transport facilities (BRTS and Metro) on the same route? We need better feeder services,’’ said Harsha Koda, coordinator of Federation of OMR Residents Associations (FOMRRA). 

In OMR, more than four lakh people use the existing six lanes. Mainly, buses of  MTC, IT companies and schools, and tankers of Metro Water run on this route. Residents feel that if  BRTS takes up two corridors, there will be congestion. 

While tolls and service lanes in OMR are maintained by Tamil Nadu Road Development Company, Koda asked whether the fee for vehicles in tolls will reduce if the OMR width is reduced to four lanes. “Currently, we pay about ` 30 as toll charge for a three-lane side. Will they reduce `10? TNRDC does not allow to touch the service lanes even for work on sewage or Metro Water line,’’ he said, further wanting to know whether TNRDC had given its nod. 

Ramaswamy R, a resident of Sholinganallur, who attended the consultation meeting said the BRTS would have been relevant on OMR had it been implemented in 2000s. “When the government is launching new MTC buses, where is the need for BRTS?’’ questioned Ramaswamy,  a retired banker. “The government has to enhance the existing transport facilities.’’ 

Playing down the dissent, a transport consultant with iMaCS consultancy services which conducted the public meetings said the BRTS proposal is for a larger commutership. “The residents fear that they will no longer be able to use their private transport on the dedicated corridors,’’ the consultant said. “While the number of buses has not been decided yet, fares  will be just the same as in MTC deluxe buses,” he said. 

Experts believe that BRTS is required to decongest the city. ‘’Chennai certainly needs more and better buses. Roads are getting congested due to growing car traffic,’’ said Shreya Gadepalli, South Asia Programme Head of Institute for Transport Development and Policy (ITDP).

A transport official told Express that he could not comment on the feasibility of BRTS in OMR. “All the grievances and comments of the public will be taken into consideration,’’ the official said. 

