Two men in police net for selling old stolen cars online

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Two men allegedly involved in stealing cars and selling them online were nabbed on Thursday. Three cars were seized from them. The accused have been identified as Balamurugan (47) from Thoraippakkam and Sirajudhin (62) from Alandur.

On Tuesday, Muthukrishnan, a car driver from Thiruvalluvar Nagar in Thiruvanmiyur, went to the Aththi Varadar temple festival. When he returned at night, he found his Tata Indica missing. He lodged a complaint with Thiruvanmiyur police. “Based on a specific information, a police team went to a mechanic shed in Adyar. When we spoke to Balamurugan, he gave contradictory answers and hence we took him to the police station for questioning,” said a police officer. Balamurugan reportedly admitted to having stolen cars from different areas. Based on his information, the police arrested Sirajudhin.

Preliminary investigations revealed Balamurugan worked as a driver and a mechanic at a store in Pudupet five years ago and this is where he met Sirajudhin.

Elaborating on their modus operandi the officer said, “They always targeted Tata Indica since they had a better chance of online sale. Once they find areas without CCTV camera they target a car. They have contacts in Pudupet, where cars are dismantled and parts dissembled for future use. Balamurugan used to get the documents of the cars before dismantling,” said a police officer.

While Sirajudhin is an expert in opening the closed doors of a car, Balamurugan can hotwire a car. They would steal a car easily.

“Then they forged the engine and chassis number before posting the documents and pictures for online sale. Since they sold a car for a cheaper price, they had a lot of customers. On an average they sold a car for `20,000 to `30,000,” said the police officer. The duo were remanded in judicial custody.