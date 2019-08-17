Home Cities Chennai

Two men in police net for selling old stolen cars online

 Two men allegedly involved in stealing cars and selling them online were nabbed on Thursday. Three cars were seized from them.

Published: 17th August 2019 06:18 AM  |   Last Updated: 17th August 2019 06:18 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Two men allegedly involved in stealing cars and selling them online were nabbed on Thursday. Three cars were seized from them. The accused have been identified as Balamurugan (47) from Thoraippakkam and Sirajudhin (62) from Alandur.

On Tuesday, Muthukrishnan, a car driver from Thiruvalluvar Nagar in Thiruvanmiyur, went to the Aththi Varadar temple festival. When he returned at night, he found his Tata Indica missing. He lodged a complaint with Thiruvanmiyur police. “Based on a specific information, a police team went to a mechanic shed in Adyar. When we spoke to Balamurugan, he gave contradictory answers and hence we took him to the police station for questioning,” said a police officer. Balamurugan reportedly admitted to having stolen cars from different areas. Based on his information, the police arrested Sirajudhin.
Preliminary investigations revealed Balamurugan worked as a driver and a mechanic at a store in Pudupet five years ago and this is where he met Sirajudhin.

Elaborating on their modus operandi the officer said, “They always targeted Tata Indica since they had a better chance of online sale. Once they find areas without CCTV camera they target a car. They have contacts in Pudupet, where cars are dismantled and parts dissembled for future use. Balamurugan used to get the documents of the cars before dismantling,” said a police officer.
While Sirajudhin is an expert in opening the closed doors of a car, Balamurugan can hotwire a car. They would steal a car easily.

“Then they forged the engine and chassis number before posting the documents and pictures for online sale. Since they sold a car for a cheaper price, they had a lot of customers. On an average they sold a car for `20,000 to `30,000,” said the police officer. The duo were remanded in judicial custody.

Stay up to date on all the latest Chennai news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
chennai crime stolen cars
India Matters
Former Indian cricketer and national selector VB Chandrasekhar. (File Photo | EPS)
Mounting TNPL debts may have led to VB Chandrasekhar's suicide
J&K Chief Secretary B V R Subrahmanyam. | ( Photo | ANI )
Restrictions in Kashmir to go, detentions to be reviewed: J&K Chief Secretary
Defence Minister Rajnath Singh (Photo | PTI)
India's 'no first use' policy on nukes may change in the future, hints Rajnath Singh
India captain Virat Kohli. (Photo | AP)
Can Virat Kohli break the 45000-run and 150-ton barrier? We crunch the numbers

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
A fire broke out in AIIMS, New Delhi on 17 August 2019. (Photo | Parveen Negi, EPS)
Massive fire breaks out at AIIMS Delhi, rescue operations underway
Tamil Nadu CM Edappadi Palaniswami (File Photo| EPS)
  Public discuss carving of Tenkasi district from Tamil Nadu's Tirunelveli
Gallery
A shepherd taking his lambs and goats to station road Srinagar in order to sell them for Bakr-eid. (Picture taken on evening of August 9, three days before Eid-ul-Zuha /EPS)
Empty roads, security forces, constant vigil: An inside look from locked-down Kashmir
Hundreds of women demonstrated Friday night in downtown Mexico City to protest against a string of alleged sexual attacks by police officers. (Photo | AP)
Mexican women take to streets protesting police rapes and these pics will give you goosebumps!
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp