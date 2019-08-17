Home Cities Chennai

Where’s our path?

A visit to the spot exposed the pathetic state of affairs. 

Published: 17th August 2019 06:16 AM  |   Last Updated: 17th August 2019 06:16 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: The busy streets of Mylapore have become hotspots for illegal parking and vehicle encroachments, leaving no space for pedestrians to walk, wrote Narayanan Mahadevan, a resident of Mylapore, to CE.

A visit to the spot exposed the pathetic state of affairs. Almost all the interior roads in the area are choked with moving and parked vehicles and makeshift shops selling puja articles to temple visitors.
“Vehicles are parked on both sides of the road on North Mada Street, CP Koil Street and Mundakakanni Amman Koil Street, leaving little or no space to walk on the footpath or roads. The authorities must streamline parking in all such small roads in the locality,” said Mahadevan.

One of the arterial stretches of Mylapore, Luz Church Road, also witnesses rampant encroachments. “Many senior citizens reside in the area and they are unable to step out due to the fear of getting hit. Also, there are three hospitals in the vicinity. Ambulances often get stuck in the traffic snarls,” said P Ashraya, a resident of the area.

The Mada streets around the Kapaleeswarar temple are the worst of all, said Pazhani, another resident. “Despite ‘no parking’ signs, temple visitors park their vehicles on South and East Mada streets. While the commercial establishments in North and South Mada streets in itself are encroachments, they abandon their vehicles on the roads. Lately, four-wheeler parking has also become common,” he said. 
When contacted, a traffic police official in the area said that traffic is being regulated regularly in the area. “However, it is very difficult to control the temple visitors. We have to come up with an alternative parking space.”

According to the residents, the last eviction drive in the locality was conducted in January this year, and days after the drive, vendors got back to their respective places to begin operations again.

Stay up to date on all the latest Chennai news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
India Matters
Former Indian cricketer and national selector VB Chandrasekhar. (File Photo | EPS)
Mounting TNPL debts may have led to VB Chandrasekhar's suicide
J&K Chief Secretary B V R Subrahmanyam. | ( Photo | ANI )
Restrictions in Kashmir to go, detentions to be reviewed: J&K Chief Secretary
Defence Minister Rajnath Singh (Photo | PTI)
India's 'no first use' policy on nukes may change in the future, hints Rajnath Singh
India captain Virat Kohli. (Photo | AP)
Can Virat Kohli break the 45000-run and 150-ton barrier? We crunch the numbers

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
A fire broke out in AIIMS, New Delhi on 17 August 2019. (Photo | Parveen Negi, EPS)
Massive fire breaks out at AIIMS Delhi, rescue operations underway
Tamil Nadu CM Edappadi Palaniswami (File Photo| EPS)
  Public discuss carving of Tenkasi district from Tamil Nadu's Tirunelveli
Gallery
A shepherd taking his lambs and goats to station road Srinagar in order to sell them for Bakr-eid. (Picture taken on evening of August 9, three days before Eid-ul-Zuha /EPS)
Empty roads, security forces, constant vigil: An inside look from locked-down Kashmir
Hundreds of women demonstrated Friday night in downtown Mexico City to protest against a string of alleged sexual attacks by police officers. (Photo | AP)
Mexican women take to streets protesting police rapes and these pics will give you goosebumps!
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp