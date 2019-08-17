Where’s our path?

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: The busy streets of Mylapore have become hotspots for illegal parking and vehicle encroachments, leaving no space for pedestrians to walk, wrote Narayanan Mahadevan, a resident of Mylapore, to CE.

A visit to the spot exposed the pathetic state of affairs. Almost all the interior roads in the area are choked with moving and parked vehicles and makeshift shops selling puja articles to temple visitors.

“Vehicles are parked on both sides of the road on North Mada Street, CP Koil Street and Mundakakanni Amman Koil Street, leaving little or no space to walk on the footpath or roads. The authorities must streamline parking in all such small roads in the locality,” said Mahadevan.

One of the arterial stretches of Mylapore, Luz Church Road, also witnesses rampant encroachments. “Many senior citizens reside in the area and they are unable to step out due to the fear of getting hit. Also, there are three hospitals in the vicinity. Ambulances often get stuck in the traffic snarls,” said P Ashraya, a resident of the area.

The Mada streets around the Kapaleeswarar temple are the worst of all, said Pazhani, another resident. “Despite ‘no parking’ signs, temple visitors park their vehicles on South and East Mada streets. While the commercial establishments in North and South Mada streets in itself are encroachments, they abandon their vehicles on the roads. Lately, four-wheeler parking has also become common,” he said.

When contacted, a traffic police official in the area said that traffic is being regulated regularly in the area. “However, it is very difficult to control the temple visitors. We have to come up with an alternative parking space.”

According to the residents, the last eviction drive in the locality was conducted in January this year, and days after the drive, vendors got back to their respective places to begin operations again.