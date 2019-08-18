Chennai Metro Rail travel free for over 2 hours due to glitch

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: The Chennai Metro Rail services were free for passengers from 8am to 10.30am as the automatic ticketing system developed a glitch on Saturday morning. During that time people were given paper tickets.

Sources said the problem started at 6am itself because of which passengers couldn’t get tokens or use their Metro cards. “In the main server system, all dates got changed to the year 2000 due to an unknown glitch. This is why tokens couldn’t be provided from the system,” said the source.

The CMRL management said it was a minor glitch which was rectified after detecting the problem and passengers were charged for their travel after 10.30 am.