Chennai rains to continue for two more days, warns Met dept

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Rains lashed several parts of Chennai over the weekend, with the regional met department predicting moer showers in the next two days. The met department predicted light to moderate rain or thundershowers for the next 48 hours.

The city recorded an average rainfall of 28.10 mm from Saturday morning until Sunday morning.

The department also issued a heavy rainfall warning at isolated places over Tamil Nadu. On Sunday, isolated places in Tamil Nadu, including parts of Cuddalore, Dharmapuri, Kancheepuram, Puducherry, Tiruvannamalai, Vellore and Villupuram received rains.

Impact on the city

As far as the city is concerned, the main reservoirs in the city- Poondi, Cholavaram, Redhills and Chembarambakkam havent got any inflows. “The reservoir beds are currently damp but for there to be runoff, the city has to receive 50mm of rainfall continuously for four or five days,” said a PWD official.

While officials from the city corporation said that they are yet to receive any complaints of water stagnation through its 1913 toll free helpline, residents said water had stagnated in some parts of the city.

On Saturday and Sunday, water had stagnated near the Mandaveli bus stand, Venkatakrishna road in Mandaveli, East Mada street and South Mada street junction, Appu street and Nadu streets in Mylapore, said residents.

“Near Chitrakulam, water that is supposed to flow into the tank is stagnated instead,” said Balaji CR, a resident of Mylapore. He added that there seemed to be a missing link in the storm water towards Chitrakulam since he had never seen the storm water drain fill up, except during the 2015 floods.

In North Chennai, water stagnation was seen in the Clive Battery area in the route which commuters take to go from Harbour bridge to the beach station.

Interior roads in Velachery including Venkateswara 2nd cross street and Ram Nagar North Extension 2nd cross street had water stagnation.

In Korattur, residents said that sewage had overflown into the 27th and 29th streets after the sewage in the storm water drains, originally intended to carry rain water, overflowed due to the rain.

Six trees in different parts of the city including Taylors road and Duraisamy Salai had fallen due to the rain and were cleared by corporation staff.