‘Helium from moon can be used as energy source’

CHENNAI: Space missions to moon will help us tap helium as a source of energy and that is the purpose of having projects such as Chandrayaan, said Mayilsamy Annadurai, Indian scientist working as Vice-President, Tamil Nadu State Council for Science and Technology (TNSCST). He was speaking at a two-day science expo at Chettinad Vidyashram on Friday.

“There will soon be a need for Earth to depend on Helium as a source of energy and therefore missions to the moon is extremely crucial,” he said adding that countries around the world are looking up to the space research in India.

The two-day expo was host to tens of science projects developed by students from Classes 1-12, a school release said on Saturday. They displayed exhibits on renewable energy, psychology, biodiversity and cyber security, among others, the release said.