Home Cities Chennai

Vacant seats worry constituent colleges of Anna University

Data shows, out of 16, only 6 colleges have managed to fill 90 per cent or more of their engineering seats this year

Published: 18th August 2019 05:12 AM  |   Last Updated: 18th August 2019 05:12 AM   |  A+A-

University officials blame declining popularity of engineering courses and infrastructure lacunae for poor enrolment | Express

By Binita Jaiswal
Express News Service

CHENNAI: The problem of vacant seats is haunting not only private engineering colleges in Tamil Nadu. Even the premier Anna University has a reason to worry as only six of its constituent colleges, out of 16, have managed to fill 90 per cent or above of their seats in the recently concluded counselling for admission to engineering courses. 

Data provided by the university reveals that the College of Engineering at Coimbatore is the only college to have registered a 100 per cent enrolment of students this year. The college has a sanctioned strength of 240 and all the seats have been filled during counselling this year. The Tiruchirappalli campus has recorded an enrolment of 98.85 per cent this year while Madurai campus has filled 97.91 per cent of its seats followed by Tirunelveli which stands at 97.08 per cent. 

Kancheepuram and Villupuram campuses have reported 96.66 per cent and 95.83 per cent of enrolment respectively. Apart from these six constituent colleges, remaining 10 have failed to attract students. The enrolment figures in Ariyalur, Thirukkuvalai and Ramanathapuram are really a cause of concern for the varsity authorities. The three colleges have a sanctioned strength of 300 each, but this year only 85 seats have been filled in Ariyalur while in Thirukkuvalai and Ramanathapuram the number is 73 and 76 respectively.

Thoothukudi, Panruti, Pattukkotai and Dindigul colleges are said to have managed to fill only 56 per cent, 52 per cent, 54.33 per cent and 48.66 per cent of its seats respectively. However, things are somewhat better at Tindivanam, Arani and Nagercoil as over 70 per cent of seats in these colleges are filled.

Varsity officials have different views about the scenario. Some attribute the vacancies to declining popularity of engineering courses. Some others blame the location and infrastructure lacunae in colleges for students not choosing them. However, Vice-Chancellor M K Surappa claimed that measures are being taken to tackle the problem.

POOR SHOW IN 3 COLLEGES
The enrolment figures in Ariyalur, Thirukkuvalai and Ramanathapuram are a cause of worry. The three colleges have a sanctioned strength of 300 each. This year only 85 seats have been filled in Ariyalur, 73 in Thirukkuvalai and 76 in Ramanathapuram

Stay up to date on all the latest Chennai news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Anna University
India Matters
Former Indian cricketer and national selector VB Chandrasekhar. (File Photo | EPS)
Mounting TNPL debts may have led to VB Chandrasekhar's suicide
J&K Chief Secretary B V R Subrahmanyam. | ( Photo | ANI )
Restrictions in Kashmir to go, detentions to be reviewed: J&K Chief Secretary
Defence Minister Rajnath Singh (Photo | PTI)
India's 'no first use' policy on nukes may change in the future, hints Rajnath Singh
India captain Virat Kohli. (Photo | AP)
Can Virat Kohli break the 45000-run and 150-ton barrier? We crunch the numbers

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Indian women cricket team player Mithali Raj prepares to depart to England for the World Women T-20 cup, from Bangalore. (File | PTI)
Favourite cricketer to success formula: Mithali Raj opens up to TNIE
Mithali Raj(L) and Virat Kohli. (File Photo)
In Conversation: Mithali Raj gets candid about her male counterpart Virat Kohli
Gallery
Think Gulzar, think 'shayris', film song lyrics, and Urdu 'nazms'. Although the man may be celebrated for his lyrical compositions, the world of Hindi cinema would not be the same without his equally brilliant films. Take a look at 13 pathbreaking films
Celebrating Gulzar Saab: Have you watched these 13 masterpieces of the underrated director?
A tree fell on a car following heavy monsoon rain in Shimla on Sunday. (Photo | PTI)
Roadblocks, wall collapse, landslides: Heavy rains wreak havoc in North India
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp