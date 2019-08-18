Vacant seats worry constituent colleges of Anna University

Binita Jaiswal By

Express News Service

CHENNAI: The problem of vacant seats is haunting not only private engineering colleges in Tamil Nadu. Even the premier Anna University has a reason to worry as only six of its constituent colleges, out of 16, have managed to fill 90 per cent or above of their seats in the recently concluded counselling for admission to engineering courses.

Data provided by the university reveals that the College of Engineering at Coimbatore is the only college to have registered a 100 per cent enrolment of students this year. The college has a sanctioned strength of 240 and all the seats have been filled during counselling this year. The Tiruchirappalli campus has recorded an enrolment of 98.85 per cent this year while Madurai campus has filled 97.91 per cent of its seats followed by Tirunelveli which stands at 97.08 per cent.

Kancheepuram and Villupuram campuses have reported 96.66 per cent and 95.83 per cent of enrolment respectively. Apart from these six constituent colleges, remaining 10 have failed to attract students. The enrolment figures in Ariyalur, Thirukkuvalai and Ramanathapuram are really a cause of concern for the varsity authorities. The three colleges have a sanctioned strength of 300 each, but this year only 85 seats have been filled in Ariyalur while in Thirukkuvalai and Ramanathapuram the number is 73 and 76 respectively.

Thoothukudi, Panruti, Pattukkotai and Dindigul colleges are said to have managed to fill only 56 per cent, 52 per cent, 54.33 per cent and 48.66 per cent of its seats respectively. However, things are somewhat better at Tindivanam, Arani and Nagercoil as over 70 per cent of seats in these colleges are filled.

Varsity officials have different views about the scenario. Some attribute the vacancies to declining popularity of engineering courses. Some others blame the location and infrastructure lacunae in colleges for students not choosing them. However, Vice-Chancellor M K Surappa claimed that measures are being taken to tackle the problem.

