Home Cities Chennai

Chennaiites have all the answers

With suspenseful music in the background, the teams huddled next to each other. Whispering furiously, they nodded and scribbled the answer on a sheet of paper.

Published: 19th August 2019 06:13 AM  |   Last Updated: 19th August 2019 01:21 PM   |  A+A-

Nawabzada Mohammed Asif Ali

The quiz competition was held at Amir Mahal (Photo |EPS, Ashwin Prasath)

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: With suspenseful music in the background, the teams huddled next to each other. Whispering furiously, they nodded and scribbled the answer on a sheet of paper. Surrounded by pictures of the Nawabs of Arcot at Amir Mahal, the Amir Mahal Quiz was held at Royapettah on Saturday.

The quiz was hosted by the Dewan to the Prince of Arcot, Nawabzada Mohammed Asif Ali, who is also a quizmaster. The Amir Mahal Quiz has been held for over 15 years now. “I enjoy preparing quizzes and learning. It’s a way to spread knowledge in a fun way. While preparing them, I make sure the quizzes are not too hard,” he said, adding that the occasion was also a chance to network and meet people from different backgrounds, faiths and sectors. The chief guest for the event was Consul General to the US, Robert G Burgess.

The quiz had eight rounds, with oral, audio, video and live music segments. Participants competed in groups of ten, with each round having ten questions on music, dance and cinema, with a bit of world history and geography.

The quiz also upped the stakes, with participants being able to underline their answers for double the points or draw a box around it for triple points. However, if their answers were incorrect, one or two points were deducted respectively.

This kept the atmosphere tense as people nervously went over the answers in their mind. However, a team close to this reporter was overheard saying, “Put a square, an underline, everything. I’m 100 per cent sure of the answers.”

“This is the second year I’m taking part in this quiz. It’s always been a delight to come for. There’s a friendly atmosphere while being competitive, and you can see the sportsmanship — how the other teams cheered for us when we won,” said Vidhi Bhanushali, a student at KM Music Conservatory.

Stay up to date on all the latest Chennai news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Nawabs of Arcot Amir Mahal Amir Mahal Quiz Royapettah Nawabzada Mohammed Asif Ali Robert G Burgess Consul General to the US
India Matters
Former Indian cricketer and national selector VB Chandrasekhar. (File Photo | EPS)
Mounting TNPL debts may have led to VB Chandrasekhar's suicide
J&K Chief Secretary B V R Subrahmanyam. | ( Photo | ANI )
Restrictions in Kashmir to go, detentions to be reviewed: J&K Chief Secretary
Defence Minister Rajnath Singh (Photo | PTI)
India's 'no first use' policy on nukes may change in the future, hints Rajnath Singh
India captain Virat Kohli. (Photo | AP)
Can Virat Kohli break the 45000-run and 150-ton barrier? We crunch the numbers

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Led by Babu Khan, over six dozen members of minority community carrying tricolour and chanting Bharat Mata ki jai reached the workshop on Monday morning. (Photo | EPS)
WATCH: Muslims in Ayodhya clean stones and pillars for Ram Mandir
Shakthi Nivetha becomes first woman from Tamil Nadu to scale Mount Elbrus
Gallery
Multilingual biographical epic Sye Raa Narasimha Reddy boasts of an impressive ensemble cast including Amitabh Bachchan, Vijay Sethupathi, Kiccha Sudeep, Nayanthara, Anushka Shetty, Tamannaah and Jagapathi Babu. The film, based on the life of the first fr
From Amitabh Bachchan to Nayanthara, meet the warriors and women of Sye Raa Narasimha Reddy
On World Photography Day, take a look at some of the best photographs by our lensmen. Each of them tells many stories - of contemporary India, of day-to-day struggles; a few are funny, some poignant... Enjoy! (IN PIC: A child being pulled out of a crowded
World Photography Day: Is that MGR with Modi?
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp