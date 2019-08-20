Police walkie-talkie snatched by drunk duo for ‘declaration’

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: The patrol police were caught off guard when two drunk driving accused took the walkie-talkie from the jeep and informed through it that they were arrested for no fault of theirs.

The incident happened at Arcot Road in the early hours on Sunday when Varunraj (25), a native of Kerala and his friend Ajith (25) from Ulundurpet, who are residing at Ramapuram and working in a private software company in the same area, were riding a two-wheeler back home from a bar around 3 am.

As they reached the Valasarvakkam signal, they stopped to have tea from a roadside stall. A police patrol team also stopped before the tea-stall. After having tea, the duo started the bike and rammed the Inspector’s vehicle parked on the side. After confirming through breath analyser that they were drunk, Royala Nagar inspector Samson Xavier, who was present on the spot, asked an SI to take the due to the station.

When Varunraj and Ajith were pushed into the jeep, Varun reached out for the walkie-talkie and announced through that they were falsely arrested for drunk driving. “The message reached the police station and senior officers on night duty were taken by surprise,” said a police source, adding that however, the walkie-talkie was taken away from them. Virugambakkam police registered a case against the duo. Further investigations are underway.