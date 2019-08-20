Saving water, one drop and one picture at a time

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: The Central Atrium at Express Avenue Mall was bustling with activity on Monday as shoppers and visitors were greeted with stunning and surreal photographs as part of the exhibition, ‘An Ode to Water’, organised by the Light & Life Academy (LLA) on the occasion of World Photography Day.



The exhibition showcased 50 shortlisted photographs from over 2,000 entries through Instagram from across India. The rules for the contest were that the pictures must cherish the element of water and draw awareness to its beauty and importance. This was a contest without a prize and every photograph submitted was a pledge to support the cause of using water judiciously.

“This exhibition and contest is celebrating photography,” said LLA founder and leading photographer Iqbal Mohamed. “Photography is a universal language and we have managed to get pictures from all over the country that capture water and light falling on water. Light and water are two opposite elements, yet interconnected. This is what all these pictures depict so beautifully. We also ensured that we only show the positive aspects of water and its beauty in different situations,” he said.

Alongside the exhibition, LLA ran an activity for children on Sunday where they became ‘Water Heroes’. LLA found new recruits to join their ‘army’ to join the cause of saving water. The children walked around the mall, convinced people to become ‘Water Soldiers’, and clicked photographs of their new recruits. Over 200 children joined in the activity to build an army of people dedicated to the cause of conserving water.

“As part of our nine-year anniversary celebrations, EA is inspired to contribute to an important cause,” said Munish Khanna, CRO at Express Avenue. “We feel fortunate that we were able to accomplish our objective to draw the necessary attention of Chennaiites and people from across the country through LLA’s initiative to organise this exhibition and contest to celebrate World Photography Day.”

Nearly 200 people purchased the pictures that were made available for sale in the form of prints, postcards and bookmarks. Proceeds from the sales went to the NGO Environmentalist Foundation of India (EFI), an environmental conservation group based out of Chennai. EFI is known for its work in the cleaning and scientific restoration of lakes in India, and have made some important strides towards long-term conservation of water.

“Water has a story to tell and it is this story that will make people aware of the need to conserve water,” said Arun Krishnamurthy, founder of EFI. “This exhibition shows water in optimism because we need to tell the positive story. Beyond the money, we need to appreciate good artists through initiatives like this because it is through your lenses that we create India’s water story.”